A Daughter Killed for Freedom, a Mother Reborn in Jesus: 'I Feel a Deep Peace Because of Christ'

NORTHERN IRAQ - In January, Sameera and her 16-year-old daughter took to the streets to protest the Iranian regime. Later that evening, security forces opened fire, taking the young girl's life. Recently, Sameera spoke with CBN News about that tragic night and why she believes the fight against the regime must continue.

Sameera's tragedy unfolded as thousands of Iranians flooded the streets of Karaj, defying the regime.

"January 19th was a truly terrible day, when the Islamic Republic government issued orders to shoot protesters in the face. Still, so many people took to the streets," she recalls.

Knowing the risks, Sameera and her daughter prepared for the worst. "We went out that evening, leaving our phones at home, knowing that we could either face death or be arrested."

Sevda, just 16, showed no fear.

"She was incredibly brave. She spoke with complete courage until her last breath. She fought. She chanted. She yelled. She went right to the front of the crowd, confronting men who had guns in their hands," Sameera said.

Moments later, gunfire.



"They shot her in the heart. The bullet hit her, and she died instantly."

Here's a video of the Iranian police shooting unarmed protesters. Warning: Graphic Content.

In an instant, Sameera says, her world collapsed as she lost her only child, gone before she could even say goodbye.

"She often used to say, 'Protest for the sake of our homeland, for the sake of freedom, for the sake of Reza Pahlavi.' She even made several videos speaking about Iran's freedom. I want people to always remember her and ensure that her voice is never silenced."

Sevda's death was not an isolated tragedy. Her family had long been involved in protest movements against the brutal regime.

"We also took part in the 'Women, Life, Freedom' protests for Mahsa Amini. So many people lost their lives during those protests. At the time, Sevda was only 13, and she really, really loved being in the crowd."

Sameera says her daughter pushed her to keep going.

"There were many times when she urged me to go to the streets. She begged me to come with her. She insisted. She said we had to demonstrate on behalf of those who had lost their lives."

Sevda even spoke to her mom about the possibility of her own death.

"She would often say, 'I would love it if people were free one day.' She would also say, 'If anything happens to me, remember me on the day of freedom.'"

Weeks after Sevda's death, Sameera fled Iran. Today, she lives in northern Iraq, trying to rebuild her life. In the midst of grief, she says she's found something unexpected.

"I wasn't a very religious Muslim growing up. I didn't really accept Shia Islam. However, I was always curious about Jesus Christ. I knew something about Jesus Christ from watching videos on Instagram but I never thought I would have an encounter like this."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

At a small house church here in Northern Iraq, she made a life-changing decision, stepping into a bathtub to be baptized.

"Since finding Christ, many good things have come into my life. I feel a special peace, and I have entrusted my life and my destiny to Him."

Even as her grief continues, she says, "Today, even though I am enduring a great deal, I feel a deep and special peace because of Christ."

Sameera says her daughter's death must not be forgotten.

"The Islamic Republic is a cancer, it really is a cancer, and someone has to destroy it. Has to kill it. If that doesn't happen, I will be deeply saddened. I cannot accept anything less, because we have lost so many young people, and they are still being executed today."

She calls on world leaders to end the Iranian regime.

"I am very grateful to President Trump and Netanyahu. I always pray for them and will continue to do so for the rest of my life. But I want to see the Islamic Republic overthrown, and I will keep fighting for that until my last breath."

Sameera will keep speaking out until, in her words, Iran is free, and her daughter's sacrifice is not in vain.