Country's Supreme Court Convicts Christian Politician of Crime for Biblical Views on Marriage

A Christian politician in Finland has been convicted of a crime for publishing her views on marriage and sexual ethics 22 years ago.

The country's Supreme Court found parliamentarian Päivi Räsänen guilty of "hate speech" for publishing her biblical beliefs. In a 3–2 decision, the court upheld a criminal conviction against Räsänen and a Lutheran bishop for "making and keeping available to the public a text that insults a group."

The high court did acquit her on a separate charge of tweeting a Bible verse, but it found her guilty of "insult" for the two-decade-old pamphlet.

In a statement, Räsänen said, "I am shocked and profoundly disappointed that the court has failed to recognize my basic human right to freedom of expression. I stand by the teachings of my Christian faith, and will continue to defend my and every person's right to share their convictions in the public square."

She may appeal her case to the European Court of Human Rights.

CBN News has been covering this religious freedom case for many years. It began in 2019 when Räsänen tweeted a quote of Romans 1:24-27, which condemns homosexuality as sinful. At the time, she was alarmed over a decision by her denomination, the Evangelical Lutheran Church, to support an LGBTQ Pride event, so she responded by sharing Scripture on her Twitter account, sparking a criminal complaint.

Several years later, Räsänen had said:

"In a free society, it should never be a crime to share a Bible verse or express beliefs rooted in faith. The burden of the legal ordeal of the past few years has been challenging, but I remain hopeful that justice will prevail — not only for me, but for the wider principle of free speech in Finland. No one should face criminal charges for peacefully voicing their convictions."

Her shock has only grown over the years as she has appealed her case through the courts. In 2023, Räsänen told CBN News, “It was absurd, and it was crazy that I had to defend the biblical truths and my interpretation about the Bible, my faith, and my beliefs in front of the judges. It is like in medieval times.”

“I think that all people are equal,” Räsänen said. “We all are sinners; we all are … in need of grace, what Jesus has given, but the prosecutor was very stubborn with these arguments, even though the district court had already said that they didn’t find such statements in my writings or in my pamphlet.”

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