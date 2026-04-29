Would-Be Trump Assassin's Alleged Manifesto Reveals Shocking 'Christian' Views

Cole Tomas Allen, the 31-year-old man accused of trying to breach a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, reportedly had some shocking views on faith.

Before engaging in gunfire and shocking the world on Saturday night, Allen reportedly wrote a manifesto that included a number of elements about faith, including a bizarre expression of gratitude to his church.

Among some of the “objections” he purportedly responded to was a proclamation titled, “As a Christian, you should turn the other cheek.”

Here’s what he had to say: “Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.”

Allen also tackled other objections. CBN’s Billy Hallowell and Raj Nair break it all down.