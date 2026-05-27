"We Have to Tell the Mayor it's Not OK": Jewish New Yorkers Protest Rise in Antisemitism

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the New York City Mayor's mansion Tuesday night to air their concerns about rising antisemitic incidents in the wake of the war in Gaza.

As chants echoed outside Gracie Mansion, organizers said the rally is a message that Jewish New Yorkers feel increasingly at odds with the city because the mayor is failing to respond to antisemitism.

The demonstration follows months of tension tied to the war in Gaza, including anti-Israel protests outside synagogues and Israeli real estate events in Brooklyn and Manhattan. Some Jewish residents say those events, along with a rise in antisemitic incidents reported across the city since the start of the war, have left them feeling targeted and unsafe.

Protesters waving Israeli and American flags were joined by Christian, Hindu, and Muslim supporters. They want the mayor to more forcefully condemn protests and rhetoric they believe target Jewish communities.

Adam Orlo told CBN News, "If any other group were going through this, I don't think Mayor Mamdani would stand for it, but he stands for it with us. We have to tell the mayor it's not acceptable. We have to tell the mayor it's not OK."

Counter protesters, including Jewish New Yorkers and Rabbis who support the Mayor, said criticism of Israel should not automatically be considered antisemitic.

Rabbi Dovid Feldman said: "This is ridiculous. We know Mayor Mamdani. He's a righteous person standing up for New Yorkers and if he believes what Israel is doing is criminal, it's not antisemitism."

Despite the tension, the rally remained largely peaceful as police kept both sides separated outside Gracie Mansion.