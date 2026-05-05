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U.S. Secret Service police respond after a person was shot by law enforcement near the Washington Monument in Washington, Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey Jr.)

Shooting Near the White House After Man Spotted with a Gun

CBN News
05-05-2026

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Another shooting involving the Secret Service unfolded in our nation's capital on Monday after officers shot an armed person near the White House.

President Donald Trump was holding a small business event at the White House at the time. 

Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn said plainclothes agents spotted the man around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the area near the White House complex and saw the imprint of the weapon on him.

The suspect tried to flee when uniformed Secret Service officers approached him, then reportedly shot at the officers who returned fire. 

The incident sparked the evacuation of the press corps from the White House lawn.

A minor was struck by shots fired during the incident, but was not seriously injured. “Investigators believe he was struck by the suspect,” Quinn said.

The gunman was taken to a local hospital, and Washington, D.C., police are investigating the shooting.

So far, there's no known motive for his actions.

The incident comes just over a week after a gunman tried to storm the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner with guns and knives. 

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