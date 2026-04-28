'Cult of Hatred' Against Trump: Assassination Suspect Plotted for Weeks

The shooter who rushed into the White House correspondents' dinner armed with firearms and knives is charged with attempting to assassinate the President of the United States.

Federal investigators say he spent weeks planning the attack. It's the third assassination attempt against President Trump in two years.

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Investigators say Cole Tomas Allen booked a room at the Washington Hilton on April 6th, nearly three weeks before the correspondents dinner, then traveled by train from California to Washington, D.C., by way of Chicago.

"On April 24th, he arrived in Washington, D.C. at approximately 1 o'clock in the afternoon and checked into the Washington Hilton," said Todd Blanche, acting U.S. Attorney General.

The following evening, around 8:40, the 31-year-old rushed past a security barricade, attempting to reach the ballroom where the president, journalists, and hundreds of guests were gathered.

"These are the weapons that the defendant had on his person," Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney, showed the press Monday. "You can see that's a 12-gauge pump-action Mossberg shotgun. It's a .38 semi-automatic. He had at least three knives and all kinds of paraphernalia."

Secret Service agents quickly moved in and stopped him.

"One Secret Service officer was shot in the chest but was wearing a ballistic vest that worked," said Blanche. "This heroic officer who was hit fired five times at Alan who was not shot but fell to the ground and was promptly arrested."

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Prosecutors say Allen vowed to go after officials in the Trump Administration. He's been charged with attempting to kill the president, as well as multiple weapons charges. Prosecutors are signaling that more charges will follow.

"Make no mistake. This was an attempted assassination of the President of the United States, with the defendant making clear what his intent was. And that intent was to bring down as many of the high-ranking Cabinet officials as he could," said Pirro.

The White House says security protocols ultimately worked, but questions remain about how the suspect got so close to the event.

"We're always monitoring operations and procedures, always asking the tough questions to ensure that the president is safe," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt, who was seated near the president on Saturday, accused Democrats of fueling a "cult of hatred" against Trump.

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"This political violence stems from a systemic demonization of him and his supporters by commentators, yes, by elected members of the Democrat Party, and even some in the media," asserted Leavitt.

Democrats quickly pushed back.

"This so-called White House press secretary wants to lecture America and lecture us about civility," said Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic House Minority Leader. "Get lost. Clean up your own house before you have anything to say to us about the language that we use."