Famous TikTok Tarot Card Reader Finds Jesus, Deletes All Occult Content

“I don’t know exactly what comes next for me, but what I do know is that Jesus Christ has saved my life, and I can no longer ignore that reality.”

Those words came from an unlikely source: Alex Reads Tarot, a now-former Tarot card reader who has since come to faith in Jesus. The TikTok influencer, who boasted nearly one million followers, shared news of her spiritual turnaround in late June.

She announced in a 10-minute video on her Instagram and TikTok that she had deleted all her Tarot-themed content and would no longer be producing videos for social media.

As of the time of this story, Alex’s post had garnered nearly 11,000 reactions.

The TikTok star explained to viewers a lengthy “spiritual journey” carried her to this point, noting her work “has become a huge part of my life” that has “connected [her] with incredible people all across the world.”

“This is what makes this so difficult,” she said. “But, over the past nearly year, something has begun to change in me on my journey. I noticed that, as my faith grew, I began to find myself wrestling with questions that I couldn’t quite ignore.”

She said her shift in faith has been “gradual,” rather than an overnight awakening.

“What started feeling as something that I couldn’t quite explain began to grow into something that I couldn’t quite ignore anymore,” said Alex. “If you told me a year ago I’d be making this video, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. But one thing that I’ve come to realize is that life can gently shift in ways that we don’t always see coming.”

“I know that some people may find this decision surprising — and some people may wonder how I can be saying this after spending years of doing the work that I’ve done — but all I can do is be honest,” she added.

Alex told her followers this announcement video would be her final post on social media: “I’m not going to be creating any more tarot content. And, once this account is gone, I will not be returning.”

She then changed her social media handles on TikTok and Instagram from “Alex Reads Tarot” to “Alex in the Ordinary.”

While many Christians have been supportive of Alex’s newly professed faith, some within the occult community have been highly critical of her decision to dedicate her life to Jesus.

One person on Reddit who has followed Alex for years wrote, in part, “I’ll have to mourn it; it’s like I just lost a friendship and it makes me sad, to be honest. I hope she finds the way that’s best for her and I wish her a good life.”

Another commenter added, “I’m all for people exploring their own spirituality, but I felt so disappointed when she said ‘Jesus Christ saved my life’ or whatever she said. She used to seem so open about everything… she could have at least left her videos up since they seemed to genuinely help people. I can’t help but think someone is influencing her in some way. I hope I’m wrong and I hope she finds happiness.”

“As someone who has found religion to be severely harmful both personally and systematically, this feels extra sad. You’ll be missed as is so clearly evident,” one person commented on Alex’s Instagram.

Reports suggest Alex lost some 30,000 followers after announcing her conversion to Christianity.

There have been many who have praised her announcement, though.

“I’ve never seen you or heard you before but I am glad you’ve found Jesus Christ,” commented on supporter. “Your testimony touched my heart. Christ is King.”

Someone else added, “Please be encouraged, sweet sister! The devil only attacks the One True God. Notice if you had said you started to follow Muhammad or Buddha, no one would have batted an eye. But Jesus? That Name holds the power of truth, light, hope, salvation, forgiveness, and can break any chains. Praise God for your surrender and bravery to share your testimony to a crowd who hates Him. You are planting seeds for the seekers and courageously facing every arrow thrown at you, but, as a believer, you are not doing so alone. We are all here to share the arrows and encourage you so our support is louder than their derision. May the peace that passes understanding envelope you. Welcome to the Kingdom!!”

Please continue to pray for Alex as she grows in her relationship with Jesus.

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