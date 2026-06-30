High Court Issues Major Ruling on Transgender Athletes in Girls' Sports

Women's advocates celebrate after the Supreme Court upheld state laws barring transgender athletes from playing on girls' athletic teams, June 30, 2026, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has issued a ruling that could shape the future of women's sports across the United States.

In a 6-3 decision, the court ruled that state laws requiring transgender athletes to compete on sports teams that correspond with their sex assigned at birth do not violate the Constitution's Equal Protection Clause or students' civil rights protections under Title IX.

The decision means athletes in states with those laws must compete on teams designated for their biological sex.

The ruling stems from legal challenges to laws in Idaho and West Virginia that bar transgender students who were born as males from competing on girls' sports teams.

West Virginia Attorney General J.B. McCuskey, whose office defended the state's law, told CBN News he disagrees with critics who describe the measure as anti-transgender.

"It is not anti-trans. What this law is, is a common-sense way for us to make sure that we have fair, sex-delineated sports," McCuskey said. "Every trans kid in West Virginia is able to play sports under this law. This is not a ban on sports. This is a law that makes sure that all of the participants are provided with a fair and safe place to play."

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McCuskey also said his office is committed to ensuring all student-athletes are treated respectfully and protected from harassment while participating in school sports.

Although the ruling directly affects Idaho and West Virginia, it is expected to have broader implications nationwide. At least 25 other states have enacted similar laws restricting transgender students from competing on girls' sports teams, and the court's decision is likely to influence future legal challenges involving those measures.