From Ruin to Renewal: L.A. Fire Survivors Find Hope 1 Year Later

Wildfires driven by powerful Santa Ana winds destroyed more than 15,000 homes across Los Angeles County in January 2025.

One year later, in two of the hardest-hit communities — Michael Linares in Altadena and Blake Mallen in Pacific Palisades — are still living with the aftermath, standing on the land where their homes were destroyed.

"The biggest thing we think about is I have two little ones, and they talk about how they want to come back," Linares said.

Though miles apart, their experiences reflect the same devastation.

"You see palm trees lit up like matchsticks, embers launching off the mountain — it's apocalyptic," Mallen said.

Mallen's Pacific Palisades home sat directly in the fire's path. Like thousands of other Californians, he had been dropped from his homeowners' insurance. As the fire closed in, Mallen tried to put out hot spots with a garden hose.

"And the water just stopped," Mallen said.

Embers later ignited his attic. Firefighters arrived but were overwhelmed by extreme conditions.

"They pulled out chainsaws, tore out trees, ran hoses through my house — couldn't keep it," he said.

In Altadena, flames raced toward Linares' family compound — 12 relatives and two homes, including one newly completed. Linares and his wife were vacationing in Guatemala when the evacuation call came in the middle of the night.

"We got a call, three in the morning, telling us to leave," Linares said.

When the fire was over, Linares lost more than a home. His vehicles, tools and equipment — the foundation of his business — were gone.

"Basically, my whole business burned up in one day. No tools. No vehicles," he said.

The Linares family split up among temporary housing, while the Mallens moved into a rental, uncertain about what came next. Both families say compassion met them amid the devastation.

Mallen shared his story online and was stunned by the response.

"It was like a waterfall — tens of thousands of messages, prayers, reaching out everywhere," he said. "An inundation of love and kindness and caring."

For the Linares family, help came through Bel Air Church and partner organizations after insurance fell short.

"There was a shortfall in the insurance," said Jon Woolner of Bel-Air Rebuilds. "They got $350,000 to cover part of the home and $150,000 through Bel Air Church. With the generosity of Operation Blessing and organizations like Door of Hope in Pasadena, we were able to meet that $150,000 gap."

"Our faith has grown so much," Linares said. "We've seen God work through other people to show that He hasn't abandoned us."

For the Mallens, rebuilding without insurance was not financially possible.

"The path wasn't clear," Mallen said. "So we got to a point where I was just like, now's not the time, and we're going to have to just let go."

Then came an unexpected turn. A now vacant lot next to Mallen's burned property went up for sale. The same day, a home two doors down — which survived the fire — hit the market.

"Not only was it the same street, not only was it two doors down — it's a floor plan match of our house," Mallen said. "It felt like home."

The sale of their empty lot made the purchase possible. One year earlier, Mallen had fought flames at that same home.

"I had no idea I'd be saving the house my family would move into 12 months later," he said.

The Mallens moved in just before Christmas.

"For everybody on the same journey — that's the message," Mallen said. "Have faith. Keep moving. Don't force it — let go."

Back in Altadena, Linares is working again and nearing the completion of his rebuilt home.

"Honestly, it reassured our faith more than ever," he said.

Both families say the road has been long and painful, but ultimately paved with hope.

"You learn to trust that even though it might not look like the path is unfolding the way you want it to," Mallen said, "that doesn't mean the path meant for you isn't unfolding exactly as designed."

