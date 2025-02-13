Beauty for Ashes: Community and Hope Rekindled by Operation Blessing in Fire-Stricken California

Thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed, but as the long road to recovery begins for California communities, a spark of joy is much needed. Amidst the immense loss, CBN's Operation Blessing stands alongside those affected, offering not just practical aid but also a powerful reminder of community support.

The Bible says in Isaiah 61:3, "To all who mourn he will give a crown of beauty for ashes, a joyous blessing instead of mourning, festive praise instead of despair."

Survivors of the Los Angeles fires are in desperate need of laughter and a break from their harsh realities. For a few hours, the weight of their losses was lifted at two fundraising dances hosted by Operation Blessing at Bel Air Church. These events, which had been canceled due to the fires, brought together mothers and sons on Friday and fathers and daughters on Saturday, providing a much-needed respite filled with joy, music, and community.

Edward McGlasson, a father who lost his home and community to the fires, drove a long distance just to participate. "And you can hold my balloons," one child was heard saying to their parent, underscoring one of the simple joys that brought light to the evening.

For Mary Fish Hardin, the night was bittersweet, a reminder of all she had lost, including her church and children's school. Despite the devastation, she found solace in the support of the community, saying, "There's a lot to be angry about, but if you're open, if your eyes are open enough, you can also see so many angels out there. And that has really surprised me."

Operation Blessing didn't just organize the dances; they also raised crucial funds to provide essential help to families, including meal kits, hygiene supplies, and generators.

Hayley Henson, a representative from Operation Blessing, emphasized, "All of the proceeds from these events are going to help those impacted by these fires that have been so widespread here in Southern California. We want to bring some joy to those impacted by such a difficult situation and let them know that they're not alone and loved by God and all of us at Operation Blessing."

Jenny Martinez, a longtime resident of Altadena, felt the personal toll deeply, as the wildfires destroyed her multi-generational family home. Overwhelmed by the community's support, she began volunteering with Operation Blessing, eager to give back. An unexpected blessing came her way when a local builder, moved by her story, personally offered to rebuild her home. "It is a blessing... it's a blessing to me and my family that you guys are putting forth that effort. You don't know me," she expressed gratefully.

For 46 years, Operation Blessing has helped families rise from the ashes. Founded by Pat Robertson, it's now supported by his grandson, Willis Robertson, Interim Director of Family Ministries at Bel Air Church. Willis shared, "It's just been amazing this month to be part of it in this way and to help connect my own community, my church, and friends impacted by the fires – with what he started."

As these communities rebuild from the devastation, Operation Blessing continues to provide crucial support and a reminder that no one has to face such trials alone.