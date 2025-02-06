L.A. Wildfire Survivors Receive Physical and Spiritual Support as Recovery Begins

Now that the severe Los Angeles wildfires are finally contained, residents and business owners face a recovery that could take years. CBN's Operation Blessing has been on the scene for weeks, helping provide physical and spiritual resources.

The L.A. wildfires that broke out last month claimed at least 29 lives and destroyed 16,000 homes and buildings. Many people escaped with just the clothes on their backs.

A fire victim, who asked to remain anonymous, shared her experience. "When the Palisades Fire broke out, it happened so suddenly, I didn't get to take much," she said.

Operation Blessing team members accompanied a screenwriter to see the remains of her house, which burned to the ground when the fires swept through Pacific Palisades without much warning.

"I felt so lost, everything was cremated and incinerated, there was nothing you could recover. I remembered that if you're lost, the only way you'll find yourself is in the service of others... I don't know what God has in store for me—my favorite verse is Mark 11:24—I hope that's true, but I have to believe that He's going to put me in a better place than what I was," she said.

Hot meals are also being provided for the volunteers helping in the relief effort.

Ben Bennett, an Operation Blessing chef, explained, "I've been sent out here with our disaster relief team to team together with Bel Air Church in Los Angeles, California, so we can help provide for people who have lost everything in these wildfires."

This past Sunday, Operation Blessing and Superbook joined forces at two L.A. churches to bless children affected by the fires, reminding them that God is always with them.

Rebeca Hensler of Superbook said, "The children loved the activities and were very grateful, but we are more grateful to have this opportunity to share with them the love of Jesus and the courage that they can have in any circumstance."