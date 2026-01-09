One Year After Devastating L.A. Fires, Survivors Reflect on Faith Through Upheaval

People in Los Angeles are remembering the catastrophic fires that raged through the city a year ago, killing 31 people and scorching 57,000 acres.

For victims of the January 2025 L.A. fires, the devastation remains as vivid as ever.

"I wish we could just turn back the hands of time," said Rose Hayes, who lost her home in Altadena. "It doesn't feel like a year. It feels like yesterday."

Hurricane-force Santa Ana winds drove the flames that tore through multiple communities, destroying nearly 19,000 structures and forcing the evacuation of about 200,000 residents. Among them was Pacific Palisades homeowner Blake Mallen, who recorded video of firefighters battling advancing flames before his own house was consumed.

"I watched them pull chainsaws out of their trucks and tear out trees and try to prevent the jump," Mallen said. "You sit there …couldn't keep it."

A year later, frustration and blame linger. Mallen said water pressure failed as he tried to defend his home, despite a fire hydrant in front of his house, a residential sprinkler system and proximity to the San Ynez Reservoir.

"I had a hose in my hand when the water ran out," he said.

For Hayes, the losses were total. "I lost everything," she said. "All my pictures, everything. Everything was ashes." She still relies on food assistance from Operation Blessing in Altadena.

Rebuilding across fire zones has been slow. Fewer than a dozen homes have been fully rebuilt, and only about 13% of destroyed properties have received building permits. Some Eaton Fire victims are living in campers or cycling through temporary housing.

Varetta Heidelberg, whose home was one of 21 destroyed on her street, described friends who moved repeatedly from hotel to hotel using vouchers.

"Some of the hardships that people have experienced is unbelievable," she said.

New controversy emerged just days before the anniversary. Los Angeles Fire Chief Jamie Moore acknowledged the department altered its after-action report on the Palisades Fire before his tenure, saying it was "watered down" to protect senior leadership.

"That editing occurred prior to my appointment as fire chief," Moore said. "I can assure you nothing like this will ever happen while I am fire chief."

Amid the grief, faith-based gatherings marked the anniversary. In Pasadena, worshippers gathered at Lake Avenue Church, where 90 families were impacted by the fires. Among them was orchestra director Duane Funderburk, who lost his home.

"The focus was to bring people together and encourage them," Funderburk said, "and to increase their faith in God."

For survivors still rebuilding their lives, the anniversary offered a moment to reflect on loss — and resilience.

Heidelberg said, "That's God's way of saying, 'I've got you. I know what's going on in your world, and I have never left you.'"