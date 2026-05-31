PRAY: Popular Pastor Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Pastor Shane Idleman, known for his biblical takes on the issues of the day, has revealed a head and neck cancer diagnosis.

Idleman, pastor of Westside Christian Fellowship in Leona Valley, California, has long been a health advocate, focusing on fitness. The preacher said he knows some are asking how someone so in touch with well-being could find himself in such a dire struggle.

“The first 30 years of my life, I was a prodigal. … There’s there’s a lot of damage you can do with the party lifestyle and things like that, No. 1,” he said. “No. 2 is: there’s no guarantees in life.”

He continued, “Some of the healthiest persons still get sick, and we just don’t know in this life, and that’s why my motto has been, ‘God’s sovereignty is my sanity.'”

Ultimately, Idleman said he’s trusting in the Lord as he navigates uncertainty. Upon finding out about having cancer, he said he had a decision to make — whether to remain silent or share his struggles. The preacher chose to openly discuss his journey and is hoping to help others along the way.

Idleman said he started feeling unwell in January with night sweats and exhaustion.

“I’m like, ‘Man, something’s going on,'” he said. “I … was literally dying slowly.”

Testing revealed cancer in the neck area and a possible tumor in the mouth area. Idleman said there are no medical guarantees for treating his condition and that he’s been exploring various alternatives.

Outside of the medical aspects, Idleman spoke about the spiritual growth he’s experiencing through his struggles.

“There’s a deeper anointing or relationship with the Lord that is profound,” he said. “So, on one hand, I say, ‘Lord, would you take this away?’ But on the other hand, I say, ‘Lord, don’t take this away if it means intimacy with You.'”

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Despite the pain and chaos, Idleman said he’s hearing from people all over America who are inspired by his candid discussion of the struggle — and he said his church has already grown because of it.

Of course, the journey hasn’t been easy.

“[I] went through all the seasons of fear, anxiety, doubt and, still, of course, you wonder, ‘What is ahead?'” he said, noting that he knows many interventions can be taken to combat the cancer, but that faith is key. “There’s only one hope, and that’s in God.”

Idleman continued, “There’s only one hope when His sovereignty is your sanity. I’ve seen Him heal people conventionally, through alternatives, I’ve seen Him heal people miraculously, and I’ve seen Him bring His saints home.”

Idleman said God’s hand is on his story and that he’s stepping into that realization as he navigates it all. As a preacher, he emphasized the biblical call to take every thought captive, balancing the tension that can arise when people seek miracles with the reality that God’s plans trump all else.

“We say, ‘Lord, I’m believing You. I’m trusting You. Lord, I know You know what’s best,'” Idleman said. “And we exercise our faith. So it is a constant tension; it’s a constant struggle, and that’s, I think, very healthy … to say, ‘Lord, I believe. I absolutely believe. But help my unbelief. And You are sovereign.'”

Idleman knows there are times God heals and times He doesn’t, and he pondered how God might use sickness to “wake somebody … and draw them back to Him.”

Watch him fully explain his diagnosis and how he’s processed it all.

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