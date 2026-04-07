Ohio Court Rules City That Treated Pastor Like a Criminal Can't Discriminate Against Ministry

An Ohio pastor has won a three-year legal battle against the city of Bryan after it worked to shut down his ministry and even charged him with a crime for helping the homeless.

As CBN News has reported, the city attempted to close Pastor Chris Avell's church ministry due to alleged zoning violations. The Bryan City Zoning Commission claimed that since the church didn't have bedrooms, it could not house homeless people.

Avell's lawyer previously told CBN News Digital that once the pastor refused to close the doors of his church, the city began to engage in "unlawful harassment" by waging "lawfare."

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In one of several different legal battles with the city, Pastor Avell was fined and given a 60-day suspended jail sentence in 2025 for keeping Dad's Place Church open 24/7 for homeless people looking to escape the bitter cold.

Now, Judge James D. Bates of the Court of Common Pleas of Williams County has issued a final order dismissing with prejudice a lawsuit brought by city officials.

The court ruled Bryan's fire chief can't close the church site, declaring, "The City has given waivers to other businesses like hotels, but has refused to give the church a similar accommodation. This is fatal under strict scrutiny. Therefore, a judgment in favor of Dad's Place must be entered."

The decision allows Dad's Place to operate its short-term shelter ministry free from interference by the city.

"We praise God for this decision and the work it allows this church to continue," said Pastor Avell. "I consider it no coincidence that this decision comes during Holy Week as our church joins Christians worldwide to celebrate Christ's victory over death."

The church was represented by First Liberty Institute and multiple law firms, including Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP; Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP; and Spengler Nathanson PLL.

"This decision should put an end once and for all to the city's relentless attacks on Dad's Place and Pastor Chris," First Liberty Senior Counsel Jeremy Dys said. "All Pastor Chris ever wanted to do was keep the doors of his church open to those in desperate need of temporary shelter. It's past time for the city to end its mean-spirited, three-year campaign of harassment of this church."

Philip Williamson of Taft said, "The Ohio and federal Constitutions alike protect vital ministries like Dad's Place, and we are grateful to the court for recognizing that the church is entitled to the protections. We are hopeful that Dad's Place can now serve the community in peace."

Meanwhile, Pastor Avell's troubles aren't over yet. An appeal of his criminal conviction from Bryan Municipal Court remains pending before the Ohio Sixth District Court of Appeals.

THE BACK STORY: Ohio Pastor Fined, Given Jail Sentence After Being Criminally Charged for Helping Homeless