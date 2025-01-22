Ohio Pastor Fined, Given Jail Sentence After Being Criminally Charged for Helping Homeless

An Ohio pastor was found guilty on a criminal charge for failing to comply with his city's fire code after facing opposition from officials for housing homeless men and women in his church.

Pastor Chris Avell of Dad's Place Church in Bryan, Ohio was fined $200 and given a 60-day suspended jail sentence for keeping his church open 24/7 for homeless people looking to escape the bitter cold.

As CBN News reported, Avell has been fighting a year-long battle against city officials.

Last year, the City of Bryan attempted to shut down his church due to alleged zoning violations. The Bryan City Zoning Commission claimed that since the church didn't have bedrooms, it could not house the homeless.

Avell's lawyer previously told CBN News Digital that once the pastor refused to close the doors of his church, the city began to engage in "unlawful harassment" by waging "lawfare."

"On April 24th, the fire chief, the assistant fire chief, and a police officer burst through the church's doors (at) 5:30 a.m. for a surprise, unannounced fire inspection," Ryan Gardner, an attorney with First Liberty shared. "And, upon completing that inspection, they immediately cited the church for new violations, which had never been discussed before."

City officials demanded the church install an expensive fire suppression system, but First Liberty Institute explains in a press statement that the city does not require all motels, most apartment complexes, and even a senior living facility to install one.

Bryan Municipal Court Judge Kent North ruled Tuesday that Avell was guilty of refusing to comply with the city's fire code.

"This has been about fire code compliance for public safety," Bryan Fire Department Chief Douglas Pool said. "It's never been about anything as far as religion, and we are appreciative of the court's findings today to again show that we are trying to protect the public by enforcement of the fire code."

North issued a stay against the city in their lawsuit which allows Dad's Place to continue operating as a church, but its residential operations must stop until building and fire code applications are filed and approved.

First Liberty said they would appeal the ruling.

"No pastor in America, including Pastor Chris Avell, should be pronounced guilty for providing temporary shelter to those in desperate need," said Ryan Gardner, Counsel for First Liberty. "Only government officials could say with a straight face that people are safer in the sub-zero temperatures on the street than inside the warmth of a church."