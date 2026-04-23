'Makes My Blood Boil': Franklin Graham on Evil, the Devil, and Attacks on Erika Kirk

The Rev. Franklin Graham believes people need to know the Bible if they want to properly engage in the world around them, particularly when it comes to understanding the ramifications of spiritual warfare.

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“If you don’t know God’s Word, you’re not going to recognize spiritual warfare,” he told CBN News. “You’ll just succumb to the attacks of the devil and not even be aware that you’ve been attacked.”

Graham continued, “The devil is wanting to trap every believer, every Christian, and if he can just get them into apathy, where just they kind of don’t care, then he wins.”

But knowing the Bible offers a protective tool that the preacher believes changes everything.

By knowing what God proclaims in His Word and how it all operates, people are equipped to navigate the landmines that often befall believers.

“We have to study,” Graham said. “And the devil is a deceiver, and he deceives Christians every day.”

The preacher cited the example of Erika Kirk, the wife of slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, proclaiming that “she has been attacked since the day her husband was assassinated.”

“She is a nice, sweet, young lady who’s grieving for the loss of her husband and … she’s attacked all the time, even by Christians,” Graham said. “It just makes my blood boil. … And all this is coming from the devil. He wants us to be at each other’s throats. He wants us to and not only attack one another, but … he wants us to fall.”

Watch Graham’s full comments above.

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