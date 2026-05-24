Hollywood Hero Gets Powerful, Hometown Birthday Celebration as Highly Anticipated Biopic Slated to Hit Theaters

Jimmy Stewart, who won the Academy Award for acting, is shown at Fort MacArthur, Calif., March 22, 1941, in his new uniform after his induction earlier in the day in Los Angeles. He is a licensed pilot and hopes to go to the Army Air Corps. (AP Photo)

The trailer for “Jimmy,” a new biopic about legendary actor Jimmy Stewart, has been released, giving a first look at the much-anticipated film, set to hit theaters nationwide Nov. 6.

“The inspiring film will share the untold story of Stewart’s military service in World War II,” a press release explained.

Stars of “Jimmy” and producers attended an event on May 20 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Stewart’s hometown, where they celebrated the opening of a new exhibit at the Jimmy Stewart Museum.

KJ Apa, who portrays Stewart in the film, was joined by director Aaron Burns and Kelly Stewart-Harcourt, Stewart’s daughter, who is also the executive producer of “Jimmy,” to reveal the trailer — a special moment that unfolded on what would have been Stewart’s 118th birthday.

The Jimmy Stewart Museum also unveiled a new exhibit, “The Making of ‘Jimmy,'” to offer what the filmmakers called a “rare, behind-the-scenes look of the movie, to include props and costumes used in production and an extensive collection of photography from the set.”

Watch the trailer for “Jimmy”:

Considering the impact of “It’s a Wonderful Life” and Stewart’s Hollywood legacy, it’s no surprise that the exhibit captures the many ways he has left an indelible impact on American culture.

Apa made this clear in his own reaction to the powerful event.

“Jimmy Stewart was a hero,” the “Riverdale” actor said. “His legacy of service to the United States, his global reach through his films, and his devotion to his family are unparalleled.”

Apa continued, “Taking on this role is an enormous responsibility, and our goal is to honor his legacy, service, and family through ‘Jimmy’ and share his story to remind audiences that heroes such as Jimmy did and still do exist.”

Burns, who has long sought to tell Stewart’s story, expressed his own excitement over the upcoming film and the hometown celebration.

“Hope and inspiration were at the heart of who Jimmy Stewart was, both on screen and in life,” he said.

“By debuting our film’s trailer in his hometown of Indiana, Pennsylvania, we hope to honor his legacy, and inspire a new generation to live and love like Jimmy did.”

Burns told CBN News in a 2024 interview about his motivation for bringing the project to fruition.

He said he, like so many other Americans, has long known Stewart as an actor, but his perspective was widened a few years ago when he stumbled upon an article detailing the performer’s back story — a decision to fight in World War II that took Stewart out of Hollywood and onto the battlefield.

“The storyteller in me just was so intrigued by this,” he said.

The filmmaker recapped some of Stewart’s origin story, explaining the actor grew up in a small town and had a faithful father who was a deacon in the Presbyterian church.

“[His dad] just prayed for his son, raised him, invested [in] him,” he said. “And, all of a sudden, Jimmy winds up making it as an actor, heading off to Hollywood, and rising through the ranks to become a huge star.”

Stewart, of course, went on to win an Oscar and was nominated four additional times, yet the actor felt somewhat of a “hollowness,” Burns said. He simply wasn’t sure if he was a “fake movie star” or a “real hero.” At that time in the early 1940s, the world’s instability was coming to a head, with “war clouds on the horizon.”

That’s when Stewart made a stunning decision.

“[Stewart] says, ‘I want to be something more than just a Tinseltown hero. I wanted to serve my country, serve my fellow Americans.'”

Burns said Stewart had been a private pilot, but he decided to enlist in the Army Air Corps, where he became a squadron commander — a job that involved leading thousands of men in bombing runs during the war.

“[It was] just an incredible story that you’d never imagined for Jimmy Stewart,” he said.

One of the touching stories Burns shared involved a letter Stewart’s father gave him before he shipped off to war — a note he slipped into his uniform pocket that included a copy of Psalm 91.

“It’s about the Lord’s comfort and Lord being with you,” Burns said. “And his dad said, ‘I have confidence and I will be praying for you the whole time you’re away that God will be with you. You’ll make it home safely,’ and [Stewart] kept that with him in his uniform every mission that he went on.”

The actor did make it back home, though he suffered from PTSD after seeing hundreds of his men shot down and killed. By the time Stewart left the battlefield, he was far from the Hollywood leading man he was before fighting on the frontlines.

“He asked … himself, ‘Can I make it back in Hollywood?'” Burns said. ‘And … his contract is expired, nobody wants him. So, he had one offer to make a movie and that was ‘Jimmy’s War,’ where he could be a bomber pilot and bomb Nazis on camera. He’s like, ‘Sorry, I can’t do that.'”

But Stewart got a call from an old friend named Frank Capra, a Hollywood director who also served in World War II. Capra told Stewart he had the “perfect role” for him.

“Capra… says, ‘I’ve got the perfect part for you. Jimmy, I was struggling, too. I was in the war; nobody wants me, but maybe together we could do this project,'” Burns recounted. “It’s a great story.”

Stewart ended up taking the part of George Bailey — and the rest is history.

“‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ became a transformative movie for Jimmy, even as it became a transformative and inspirational movie for all Americans,” Burns said, noting he’s excited to tell the story behind the story.

He continued, “I want my kids to be able to know the hero that Jimmy Stewart was and to see what he went through, the sacrifice he made for us, and to see what the powerful prayers and love of a father for their son — the impact that that can make, so that’s a story that we’re helping to tell.”