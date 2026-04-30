'By the Grace of God': Texas Twister Survivors Call Zero Deaths 'Miraculous'

Survivors in a Texas town are focusing on gratitude while cleaning up after a tornado with at least 120 mile an hour winds ripped through on Tuesday.



The trail of destruction tore through Mineral Wells, west of Fort Worth, as the high winds toppled trees, collapsed buildings and ripped roofs off of homes. The mayor declared a state of disaster.

Police and firefighters had feared the worst when they saw the damage in Mineral Wells, home to about 15,000 people. While the storm injured five people, no lives were lost.

"We are most grateful for no loss of life in this event yesterday," Mayor Regan Johnson told a news conference Wednesday. "When you see the destruction that's here, you can tell that's really amazing."

"By the grace of God we are still standing here today," survivor Christopher Hester said after he and his wife were left huddling in the hallway with their dog as violent winds ripped off their roof, shattered glass, and slammed furniture into the walls.

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"It was kind of hard to see because of the debris," Hester, 33, said, standing amid the ruins of his home. "I was able to see the tornado, and all of my stuff go into the sky."

Mineral Wells resident Natalie Hart told CBS Texas she and her family are also grateful to be alive. "Overwhelming gratitude," she said. "And how miraculous it was — we're all thanking the Lord today."

CBN's Operation Blessing has already jumped into action, delivering relief supplies to a Fort Worth church.

The aid was able to be quickly distributed to Texas victims after CBN's disaster response ministry had recently staged a surplus of supplies in an Oklahoma town that was also hit by a twister.

Give to Operation Blessing's Disaster Response HERE.