'God Is Not Done with America': Thousands Gather on National Mall to Rededicate US to God

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Thousands of believers gathered all day Sunday on the National Mall in Washington for Rededicate 250: a national jubilee of prayer, praise, and thanksgiving.

As worship leaders sang about a divine move upon the land, speakers at this historic event delivered a unified message throughout the day: America's future depends on turning back to God.

Pastor Samuel Rodriguez said, "On this 250th anniversary of our nation's founding, we gather to prayerfully declare the following. Here it is. America is not done with God. And God is not done with America. Now. So join me. Please let us pray. Let us pray. Father, we come before you today not merely to remember, but to rededicate. Not just to reflect on history, but to realign our future."



PHOTO: People worship to Christian music at Rededicate 250 in honor of the United States' 250th anniversary, on the National Mall, May 17, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

The gathering centered on a call to rebuild lives, restore faith, and rededicate the nation by placing its hope in God.

Historic reflections also played a major role. Speakers pointed to America's beginning, noting that in times of national uncertainty, the founders called the country to prayer and fasting.



PHOTO: A woman worships God at Rededicate 250 on the National Mall, May 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Abigail Robertson, CBN's host of "Heaven Meets Earth," talked about how America has encountered God's Divine Providence through miracles in war, sickness, and danger. She recalled the day President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"On July 13th, 2024, I woke up with intense anxiety all day. I sensed something bad was going to happen, and I prayed for divine protection. Suddenly, at 6 p.m., I hit my knees, and I cried out to God, saying, Lord, I don't know who needs prayer, but you have my full attention. I know I wasn't the only intercessor (who) God started to pray and praise the Lord. We listened to the whisper of the Holy Spirit in our minds."



PHOTO: A crowd gathers to attend the Freedom 250 "Rededicate 250 Gathering on the National Mall on May 17 2026. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

President Trump invited people to the National Mall for the purpose of bringing God back to the center of America. In a video, he read from the Bible, focusing on 2nd Chronicles 7:14, which calls the nation to seek God for healing.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) concluded the program with a prayer for America to devote itself to the principles of God.

"Forgive us of our sins individually and collectively, and help us to devote ourselves with a renewed piety and patriotism to the eternal truths of your Word, and to the enduring principles of the Declaration you blessed us with above all. Lord, grant us the courage in Your favor to preserve this republic," he prayed.

Many in attendance said the nation cannot experience rededication without repentance.