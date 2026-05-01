'Glorify God Among the Nations': Join the 75th National Day of Prayer

Christians will pause in the coming week for a historic 75th annual National Day of Prayer event, which arrives as America celebrates its 250th anniversary.

This year's theme is "Glorify God among the nations, seeking Him in all generations," focusing on intergenerational unity and giving glory to God for the nation's history.

It's drawn from 1 Chronicles 16:24: "Tell of His glory among the nations, His wonderful deeds among all the peoples." (NASB)

Kathy Branzell, president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force, tells CBN News younger generations are increasingly turning to faith not just as a "death destination" conversation, but as a source of "hope for today."

This includes Gen Z's active engagement in sharing their faith during spring break and on college campuses, as well as the ongoing spiritual awakening taking place among America's college students.

Branzell encourages people to find prayer partners in their communities and workplaces to grow their prayer lives, to make prayer a "holy habit" rather than just a ritual.

This year's Day of Prayer event will be held at Statuary Hall on May 7th with many leaders in attendance, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Other leaders at the event include: Dr. Rob Pacienza, Os Guinness, A.R. Bernard, Chaplain Margaret Grun Kibben from the U.S. House of Representatives, and Chaplain Barry Black from the U.S. Senate.

Evangelist Will Graham will also be sharing about his grandfather, Rev. Billy Graham, and his role in helping establish the National Day of Prayer.

Branzell challenges viewers to stop complaining about current circumstances and instead use that time to pray and intercede.

CBN News will be airing the National Day of Prayer on May 7th. Check back here to join the event.

