Faith-Tech Merger for 'Glorify' Offers World's First Christian Smart Ring

Two faith-oriented tech companies, Glorify and Confidein, are joining forces to launch the world's first Christian smart ring.

The Glorify daily devotional app already has over 25 million users, and it's merging with Confidein, an AI hardware and faith technology company, to create a significant new full-stack company in the faith tech sector.

The new company will be called Glorify, and its mission is to connect the digital and physical worlds to give Christians new tools to live out their faith each day.

The initial launch from the company, which plans to offer faith-based software and wearables over the long term, is a smart device called the Glorify Ring.

It's reportedly designed to help Christians maintain a consistent spiritual life in a world full of digital distractions. The company says its Glorify Ring will do that by prompting moments of prayer and spiritual reflection, helping people to refocus their faith in God.

"This will be an opportunity for us to look after our followers, mind, body, and soul, and give a fully holistic experience and give a faith companion for them," said Glorify's founder, Henry Costa. "Uniting with Confidein strengthens our capabilities to build something more complete, so faith can be a more natural part of how people move throughout their day. We're excited to see the impact it has for our community."

Costa said one function of the ring will give a light vibration to remind users throughout the day to pray, or have devotions, or just sit in God's presence. More details and functions will be revealed this summer.

"We recognized early on at Confidein that modern Christians want their personal technology to reflect their personal values. Merging with Glorify brings that vision to life at scale – where digital momentum meets physical presence, starting with the Glorify Ring," said Confidein co-founder RJ Gan.

Glorify will maintain its signature app, which has been downloaded in more than 192 countries, helping to inspire believers to engage their faith more than 425 million times with "Daily Worships."

Some of the app's partners include the creators of The Chosen, Great American Media, global nonprofit Mercy Ships, and Churchome leaders Judah & Chelsea Smith.

The company has created a waitlist for the Glorify Ring. You can join it through the app or at the Glorify website.