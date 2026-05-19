Deadly Shooting at San Diego Mosque Carried out by Teen Suspects

Gunmen opened fire at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday, the largest mosque and Islamic center in the city. Officials said three men are dead, including a security guard, a devoted father of eight, who police are praising for saving lives.

"I have deep gratitude to the security officer who was here and whose actions and heroism undoubtedly saved lives," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

Two shooters, identified as teenage suspects ages 17 and 18, were found dead in a car a few blocks away from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Authorities said one suspect's mother called police just hours before the attack.

"She believed her son was suicidal, and she began to share information that several of her weapons were missing," said Scott Wahl, Police Chief of San Diego.

The campus houses the Al Rashid school for students K through 8th grade. Heartbreaking aerial footage captured school children holding hands as police evacuated them to safety.

"I tell you what got me, watching the kids come running out just thankful to be alive," Chief Wahl said as he choked up.

"It's nerve-wracking," said an unnamed parent whose children attend a nearby school. "I mean of all places, like the mosque? You know. You're dealing with two schools right here, another school right down the block where my son goes."

"This is something that we have never expected to take place," said Imam Taha Hassan, director of the Islamic Center of San Diego.

The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime as anti-Islamic writings were reportedly found with the suspects and on one of the weapons. A suicide note was also found.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), whose home was firebombed in 2025 in an antisemitic attack, condemned the mosque attack, calling it a "senseless act of violence" against Muslims gathered to worship.

"I am horrified by the attack on the Islamic Center of San Diego — another senseless act of violence against our Muslim neighbors who were simply gathered to practice their faith," Shapiro wrote on X.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said places of worship should not be targets of violence.

"Worshippers anywhere should not have to fear for their lives," he said in a statement. "Hate has no place in California, and we will not tolerate acts of terror or intimidation against communities of faith."

Earlier this year, an armed man crashed his truck into the Temple Israel Synagogue in the Detroit area, exchanging gunfire with security before killing himself.

In August of last year, two children were killed and several others injured during a mass shooting at The Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis.

The Violence Prevention Project reports that within the last year, there have been 19 homicides at houses of worship in the U.S.

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