Daystar President Joni Lamb Passes on to Her Heavenly Home

The Daystar TV ministry has announced that its President and co-founder, Joni Lamb, has gone home to be with the Lord. She was 65 years old.

The ministry reveals that Joni had been having a serious, private health struggle that was recently made worse by a back injury.

"The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone anticipated. Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days," the ministry revealed in a statement.

Joni was married for 39 years to her first husband, Marcus, co-founder of the ministry. He passed away in 2021 after the couple had spent more than three decades working to broadcast God's message of salvation around the world. She remarried in 2023 to Dr. Doug Weiss, who joined her as a co-host on Daystar.

Daystar says its ministry will continue because Joni had worked out a succession plan with her board, stating, "We will keep broadcasting the Gospel of Jesus Christ to every nation, alongside you."

Paula White-Cain also confirmed the news of her friend's passing, writing on her social media, "Today a General for the kingdom, a pioneer, a worldwide evangelist and MY FRIEND went to be with The Lord. With tears in my eyes .. I will miss you @jonilamb .. and I know you are in the Presence of God.. fully perfected .. You finished your course."

Joni is survived by her husband Doug, as well as her three children—Jonathan, Rachel, and Rebecca, and their families.

Please pray for the Lamb family. They have asked for prayers and privacy in the days ahead.

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