Co-Founder of Operation Mobilisation, Dale Rhoton, Passes Away

Dale Rhoton, a pioneering missionary and a co-founder of Operation Mobilisation, passed away in his sleep on Sunday at a retirement community in Florida.

Rhoton was born January 30, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri. At 17 years old, his faith journey began after his brother Wilson led him to Christ.

A few years later, in 1957, Dale and his college friends George Verwer and Walter Borchard carried out their first mission trip to Mexico. The trip emboldened the young men to establish Operation Mobilisation to further share the gospel and distribute Christian literature across the globe.

In the 60s through the 70s, Rhoton pioneered OM's work in the Near East and Eastern Europe where he served 15 years as Managing Director of the Operation Mobilisation Ship Ministry, which consisted of different ships over the years, including the Doulos and several versions of the Logos.

Effectively working together, Rhoton and Verwer shared a lifelong commitment to reach the nations for Christ for more than six decades.

Operation Mobilisation's International Director, Lain Pickett, described the powerful impact of Rhoton and Verwer through the ministry. "OM wouldn't exist without both George and Dale. Their lives were a beautiful example of mutual commitment to God, to each other, to OM, and to the Kingdom of God."

Along with his mission trips, Rhoton's books like Christian Strategy, Can We Know? and How Much for the Man? played a significant part in his life's ministry.

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Rev. Dr. Frank Hinkelman highlighted how Rhoton's literary work influenced young Christians around the world. "Through his book The Logic of Faith, which was translated at least into German, French, Spanish, and Swedish, he gave young Christians foundational help through reasoning for the Christian faith."

Mark Dimond, formerly part of Operation Mobilisation's Ship Ministry, recognizes the impact of Rhoton's words and his actions alike. "Many of us learnt as much from watching his life as from listening to his words," he said.

Dave Babcock, part of the Greater Europe ministry, also found Rhoton's actions admirable. "It's not easy to be a pioneer. It means a huge test of faith and trusting the Lord. Dale was a person who would take his decisions before God. He was so genuine, so authentic. You could see he lived his life before you; it wasn't any sham," Babcock noted.

Dale Rhoton is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elaine, his three children John, David, and Sharon, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, while leaving an eternal impact through his literary works and his ministry, Operation Mobilisation.