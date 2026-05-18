California Puts Muslim Holidays First While Sidelining Christians and Jews

California is on the brink of officially recognizing two major Muslim holidays while sidelining Christian and Jewish traditions that have shaped the state for generations. This push appears to result from a growing alliance between Muslim advocacy groups and the political left.

In California, lawmakers are moving forward with a new bill called AB2017.

If passed and signed by the governor, the Muslim holidays of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha would become official state holidays in California.

Assemblyman Matt Haney rolled out the proposal during Ramadan."No worker will have to choose between honoring their faith and keeping their job," he explained. "But recognizing it isn't just about a date on a calendar. It's about telling Muslim students, workers, and families across California that their faith, their traditions, and their celebrations matter."

California State Senator Aisha Wahab sees this move as long overdue. "We have seen the fight of the Black community, of the Latino community, of the Asian community, and so much more. This is no different," she insisted. "And the fact that we are doing this in 2026, in the state of California, is a shame. It's a shame that this has not been done already."

If these are recognized as state holidays, schools and community colleges could choose to close on those days.

Rabbi Michael Barclay, host of the podcast "The Rabbi's Table," believes this is a step too far.

"The state of California doesn't honor any other religion. But now suddenly they're kowtowing and catering to what is effectively Sharia law," Barclay said.

Eid al-Fitr is the celebration following the month of fasting during Ramadan. For Muslims, it's a time to gather with family and enjoy food and festivities.

On Eid al-Adha, Muslim families around the world take part in animal sacrifices, following a tradition that goes back centuries. Up to 50-million animals are slaughtered worldwide in just one day.

Barclay believes these holidays shouldn't be put on the same level as other public celebrations, arguing they're tied to violence.

"Ramadan is not a month of peace; in fact, al-Qaida calls it the month of conquests. This is really disconcerting. And it's a horrible statement about California and about our politicians who are pandering for whatever money or votes they think they can get from the Islamic community," he said.

Barclay also points out that Muslims make up about 1% of California's population, Christians are 55%, and Jews are closer to 3%.

That's led Barclay to question why California would grant Muslim holidays state recognition but not Rosh Hashanah or Yom Kippur for the larger Jewish community.

"There is this sort of weird alliance between the far left, which is where California Democrats are, and Islam, and Marxism, and all these that we see come together at universities," he said.

This political alliance appears to be a trend on college campuses across America, with students holding anti-Israel protests and chanting for a free Palestine.

Just recently, a University of Michigan history professor, Derek Peterson, used his commencement speech to urge graduates to sing out in support of the pro-Palestinian activists.

"Who have over these past two years opened our hearts to the injustice and inhumanity of Israel's war in Gaza," he said.

CBN News asked Barclay, a former instructor at Loyola Marymount University, about how Professor Peterson used that graduation platform.

Is his message just about freedom of speech? What's wrong with sharing one's opinion about Israel at a university commencement ceremony? Barclay replied, "Everything, pretty much everything about it is wrong. A professor's job is to educate, not indoctrinate."

Barclay and other conservatives warn that teaching kids to hate Israel often ends up fueling antisemitism and even violence against Jews.

That happened on May 11th in Brooklyn, when things got out of hand during a protest in an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood.

Rabbi Barclay points out that many liberals involved in these anti-Israel protests don't really understand what radical Islam is all about. "These people aren't even conscious of the fact that their sexual choices would get them beheaded in any Arab Muslim country, or Jews for Palestine. Same thing. It's really foolishness."

Danny Burmawi, a former Muslim and political analyst, sees the alliance between Islamists and the political left as a real problem for America's future.

"The problem is that Islam has joined the group of the oppressed in that imagination of the radical left, and they don't care about what Islam claims, what Islam's intentions are," he explained. "They care that Islam is a weapon that could be utilized against the Christians, the white, the male, the power system they are trying to take down."

New York City's Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is both Muslim and a self-described socialist, has yet to take a tough stance against anti-Israel protestors. Meanwhile, in California, lawmakers are expected to pass a bill recognizing Muslim holidays. It's still up in the air whether Governor Gavin Newsom, who might be eyeing a run for president, will actually sign it.