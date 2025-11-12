Hundreds Accept Christ as 6,000 Worship Jesus at NC State: 'All Glory to God'

The student revival movement sweeping college campuses in America continues to see a generation changed by the love of Jesus and the power of the Holy Spirit. The UniteUS tour hit the North Carolina State campus during its latest stop on its mission to share the Gospel with Gen Z across the country.

Last night, about 6,000 people came out to J.S. Dorton Arena in Raleigh, NC, to worship and hear the word, with hundreds responding to the call to salvation and 77 making a public declaration of their newfound commitment to Jesus Christ by getting baptized.



"What a night at NC State!! We continue to see new miraculous moves of God on each college campus. Last night, thousands of students gave their lives to Jesus!! All glory to God," wrote UniteUS founder and organizer Tonya Prewett on Instagram.



UniteUS is a "movement of college students united to lift the name of Jesus," according to its website, and it is widely recognized for its stadium gatherings where students worship, get saved, and are water baptized.

CBN News has followed the ministry's outreach since the start of its outreach more than two years ago.

Prewett, pastor Jonathan Pokluda, and the founder of the IF:Gathering, Jennie Allen, have traveled to college campuses across the country to meet students desperate for a relationship with God at UniteUs events.

"It was glorious! Go God and thank you @tonyaprew for your yes," Allen wrote about Tuesday night's outreach.

The hunger for God's Spirit to touch and change lives is evident. Prewett told CBN News last semester that the students are the ones putting in the work to reach their community.

"The students reach out to us, and I work with a student team to put on the event," she said. "They do all the local work. It's beautiful."

UniteUS reached students on the campus of the University of Cincinnati last week. According to the organization, 5,500 young people attended that event, thousands of them rededicated their lives or made first-time decisions for salvation, and 2,000 students were connected to local churches and ministries.

Prewett shared that something powerful took place as thousands moved to the altar to give their hearts to Jesus.

"The fire marshal tried to stop the altar response, but God had other plans. Last night was one of the most powerful nights of worship ever by @elevation.rhythm! What the enemy meant for harm, God turned into something we could have never planned," she wrote.

College student Layne Boyce attends Belmont University and has made it her goal to share Jesus with strangers for 365 days straight in 2025.

She shared on Instagram that she and a friend felt led to attend Unite Cincinnati, and they prayed that God would specifically seat them next to students needing prayer.



"On the way there, we were praying and interceding and asking the Lord for what to expect tonight," she explained in a reel. "And something that I prayed was, 'Lord, allow us to be so intentional of where we are and who we are around.'

"We sat next to these two girls and by the end of the night, suicidal ideation was broken off, and then the second one ended up giving their lives to Christ and prayed that they would receive the Holy Spirit," she shared. "It made our night because the Lord was so intentional about where he placed us."

Powerful testimonies like these are commonplace among students who attend UniteUS outreaches.

As CBN News reported, a University of South Florida student got free from Satanism during an event. The student, named Ree, wept tears of peace and joy as she made a public declaration for Jesus and stepped away from demonic bondage.

"I denounce suicidal ideation. I denounce witchcraft and I denounce satanic worship, in Jesus' name."

The crowd cheered, "Amen!"

The moment captured why Prewett started the movement.

"I started getting contacted from students all over the nation, saying, 'We're desperate, our friends are committing suicide, would you bring Unite to our campus?' We've just been trying to keep up. We've been to 17 campuses, we've seen over 100,000 students gather, over 15,000 give their lives to Jesus," Prewett told CBN News.

One student named Kaden shared with Allen how attending a previous UnitedUS event changed his life.

"I was in the biggest fraternity on campus and fully in the world," he shared. "I loved it. I was high up in it. I was about to be our pledge marshal, and I was going to run for president. I was selling drugs. I was doing a lot of drugs. I was living in the world doing what the world tells you to do."

Kaden then told Allen in 2024 that a message she preached while at Texas A&M University in 2023 changed his life.

"You preached your message, and it was on what it means to truly be a Christian. It was the same message you preached tonight," he noted. "I remember like, wow. Sins held me down for so long. I feel miserable. I have everything the world has to offer. Yet, I still feel awful. I still feel depressed, and I'm anxious and I'm sad."

Kaden said he decided to give his life to the Lord.

"I said to my friend, 'I'm done. I'm going all in. Like it's me and Jesus,'" he recalled. "The next day, I dropped out of my fraternity. I dropped out of Tennessee, and I've been pursuing Jesus since. Now I'm a ministry major at Southeastern University. And I want to go into missions and college ministry."

It's reports like these that have led UniteUS to be nationally recognized as a movement that is having a longstanding impact.

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of these students. It's called "Revival Generation" and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

