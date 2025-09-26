UniteUS in Tampa Sees Former Satan Worshipper Baptized, 1,000+ Choose Christ as Lord

The Spirit of God is moving once again in the hearts of thousands of college students, this time at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Nearly 7,000 young people filled the Yuengling Center to worship Jesus on Thursday night, while hundreds publicly declared their faith at the UniteUS campus event, according to the ministry.

Leaders reported to CBN News that the event saw over 1,000 decisions for Christ and more than 300 water baptisms.

"WHAT A NIGHT TAMPA," reads an Instagram post. "There is a move of God happening in Gen Z and we got to witness just a glimpse of it tonight. Thank you, Jesus."

UniteUS is a growing campus evangelistic movement known for salvation, baptism, and worship.

As CBN News has reported, the organization traces its origins to an event that kicked off at Auburn University's Neville Arena in September 2023. Five thousand students showed up to worship Jesus, and 200 were spontaneously baptized in a nearby lake.

"When God gave me the vision for Unite Auburn, I could have never imagined what was coming," UniteUS founder and evangelist Tonya Prewett told CBN News.

"I remember standing at [the] baptisms after the Auburn event in the middle of thousands of students just praising God and thinking how can this stop? And it hasn't. He keeps doing it. Again and again," she shared.

UniteUS is now nationally recognized as a movement that is having a longstanding impact.

The organization's tour hit USF during its second campus stop of the 2025-26 school year on its mission to share the Gospel with students across the country.

"This generation won't be silenced! Revival at the Yuengling Center on the campus of the University of South Florida….God is raising up an army," reads another Instagram post on the event.

One student testified while standing in the makeshift baptismal pool in the bed of a pickup truck.

BAPTISM IN THE BACK OF A PICKUP TRUCK.



-Last night, the University of South Florida became a House of Prayer.



To hear reports of thousands worshipping & getting saved and then baptisms into the morning is incredible.



Revival is HERE



This is our Turning Point. #UniteUSF pic.twitter.com/lvgKnicmKx — Pastor Travis Johnson (@BasedPastorTrav) September 26, 2025

"He saved me from a lot of things. I am ready to give my life fully right now," he said as onlookers cheered for his newfound commitment to the faith.

One female student wept as she shared that she was going to "follow Jesus for the rest of her life."

A student named Ree wept tears of peace and joy as she made a public declaration for Jesus and stepped away from demonic bondage.

"I denounce suicidal ideation. I denounce witchcraft and I denounce satanic worship, in Jesus' name."

The crowd cheered, "Amen!"

The moment captured why Prewett started the movement.

"I started getting contacted from students all over the nation, saying, 'We're desperate, our friends are committing suicide, would you bring Unite to our campus?' We've just been trying to keep up. We've been to 17 campuses, we've seen over 100,000 students gather, over 15,000 give their lives to Jesus," Prewett told CBN News.

Pastor Jonathan Pokluda, a speaker for UniteUS, highlighted the struggles students face. "They're coming in with guilt and shame – STDs, unwanted pregnancies, abortions. They're carrying guilt from even last night, from pornography. And they come here, and we're showing them the one – the only one – who can really deal with their sin, who's Jesus Christ."

New York Times best-selling Christian author and founder of IF:Gathering, Jennie Allen, is also a speaker for UniteUs. She recently shared a prayer request on Instagram about the USF outreach.

"But you seek first His Kingdom and a lot of the rest works itself out," she wrote, referencing Matthew 6:33. "Pray with us!"

The ministry has more events scheduled this year on college campuses in Tennessee, Arizona, Ohio, and North Carolina.

