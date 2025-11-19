6,000 Students 'Fully Surrender Their Lives to Jesus' At UniteUS Clemson University: 'It's Revival'

Ministry leaders with UniteUS are testifying that "hundreds of students fully surrendered their lives to Jesus" during its last event of the year at Clemson University Tuesday night.

More than 6,000 people turned out for worship, prayer, and preaching at the T. Ed Garrison Arena in Pendleton, South Carolina. The ministry reports hundreds of lives were changed at the event, and 78 people were baptized.

"6,000 students gathered for Unite Clemson," wrote UniteUS founder and organizer Tonya Prewett. "Hundreds went all in with Jesus and followed up with water baptism!! It's revival!!"

CBN News has followed the ministry's outreach since the start of its outreach more than two years ago.

UniteUS began in September 2023 at Auburn University. At its first event, five thousand students showed up to proclaim the name of Jesus, and 200 were spontaneously baptized in a nearby lake.

"When God gave me the vision for Unite Auburn, I could have never imagined what was coming," Prewett told CBN News.

"I remember standing at [the] baptisms after the Auburn event in the middle of thousands of students just praising God and thinking how can this stop? And it hasn't. He keeps doing it. Again and again," she shared.

The movement has since spread like wildfire.

Chad Prewett, a former Auburn University assistant basketball coach and husband of Tonya, recently shared on X that in the last two years, the ministry has reached 110,000 college students gathering on 18 different college campuses.

Two years ago today Unite Auburn took place. God gave my wife @PrewettTonya a vision of thousands of college students worshipping God together at Neville Arena. Now two years later we have seen over 110,000 college students gather at UniteUs events on 18 different college… pic.twitter.com/d9Lb2J53Zy — Chad Prewett (@coach_prewettAU) September 12, 2025

"And over 16,000 have given their lives to Christ. To God be all the Glory," he added in the post.

Since kicking off its fall 2025 tour, UniteUs has reached more than 30,000 people. From the North Carolina State University, to the University of Cincinnati, to Grand Canyon University, to the University of South Florida in Tampa, a number of students have shared how their lives have been changed.

A University of South Florida student got free from Satanism during an event. The student, named Ree, wept tears of peace and joy as she made a public declaration for Jesus and stepped away from demonic bondage.

"I denounce suicidal ideation. I denounce witchcraft and I denounce satanic worship, in Jesus' name."

The crowd cheered, "Amen!"

One student at the University of Tennessee shared at an event this year that the Spirit of God is moving among his friends.

"Hundreds, we witnessed hundreds get baptized tonight," one student shared in a video circulating on social media. "(We) witnessed thousands changed for the name of Jesus. There is a new thing coming to this generation, and UniteUS is a big part of it."

It's reports like these that have led UniteUS to be nationally recognized as a movement that is having a longstanding impact.

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of these students. It's called "Revival Generation"


