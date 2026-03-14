Pastor Who Fled Adult Film Industry and Found Jesus Explains Satan’s Diabolical Plan Some Might Miss

Joshua Broome is on a mission to inspire men to pursue their true identities.

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Broom, an ex-adult film star who became a Christian and pastor after renouncing the porn industry, told “The Bible Bros Podcast With Billy and Dalton” hosts Billy Hallowell and Dalton Harper why he believes so many men struggle to be the men God has designed them to be.

“If Satan can’t rob you of your salvation, he’ll settle for your silence,” Broome said. “And if he can make a man silent, then that’s … the second biggest victory that he could win.”

He continued, “You’re not leading yourself if you’re not leading your family, if you’re not speaking into culture.”

Silence has become a proverbial cryptonite to men and culture, Broome argued.

“What we don’t say says something — what we don’t say says something very loudly,” he said. “And when people are proclaiming their agendas, their ideologies, and there’s no pushback against that … we’re being indoctrinated by something.”

It’s for this reason that Broome is working to compel men to come to Jesus and be “leaders of their homes, to speak life into their children, to speak life into their workplaces, their culture, wherever they might be.”

Broome regularly speaks at churches and on social media, working to inspire men to forge close relationships with God. The preacher will join 7,000 men March 13-14 for the Ignite Men’s Impact Weekend in Lynchburg, Virginia.

“They’ve been doing it for about 30 years, and it’s grown into this event where around 7,000 men will be in one room,” Broome said.

From honoring military veterans to a plethora of workshops aimed at inspiring men in their faith, Ignite offers a mixture of fun and spiritual hope. Men will hear from spiritual leaders like Broome, Tim Timberlake, Jon Gordon, and Rhett Walker, and will participate in entertaining activities like axe throwing.

“It’s at Thomas Road Baptist Church, which is on the campus of Liberty University,” Broome said. “It’s going to be an incredible event, and I love that we kind of come at guys from all different angles.”

From men who love sports to guys who enjoy the outdoors, Broome said Ignite has something for everyone. Ultimately, though, the event is truly all about building up men’s faith.

“The objective of the entire event is to clearly share the Gospel, and get people plugged into healthy local churches, and just start them on a discipleship journey,” Broome said. “Or say, ‘Hey, maybe you’ve got off track, whether you’re struggling with pornography or you feel like you’re passive in this culture, it’s so much going on that you don’t know what to say.'”

Broome said it’s about helping men become the people they are meant to be. Get tickets and find out more about his efforts on the Ignite Men’s Impact Weekend website.