White House-Backed: Texas GOP Senate Candidate Paxton Gets Trump Endorsement over Cornyn

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, smiles at a campaign event in McKinney, Texas, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN, Texas – In one of the 2026 election year's most high-profile endorsements, President Trump has backed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over incumbent Senator John Cornyn in next Tuesday's GOP runoff.

Posting Tuesday on Truth Social, the president called Paxton "a true MAGA warrior," and cited his strong support for an end to the filibuster and passage of the Save America Act" as two reasons for his endorsement.

Trump added that Paxton would "tirelessly fight" for economic growth, cut taxes and regulations, advance U.S. manufacturing, keep the border secure, promote school choice, and safeguard elections, among other stands that parallel the president's own views on the issues.

An energized Paxton wrote on Truth Social, "I am incredibly honored to have President Trump's COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. No one has ever fought harder for the American people than President Trump, and I look forward to championing his America First agenda in the Senate!”

Trump called Cornyn "a good man," but noted that the four-term incumbent "was not supportive of me when times were tough."

A disappointed Cornyn reacted to the Paxton endorsement on X, stating, "I have worked closely with President Trump through both of his Presidential terms and voted with him more than 99% of the time. He has consistently called me a friend in this race. It is now time for Texas Republican voters to decide if they want a strong nominee to help our GOP candidates down ballot and defeat (Democrat James) Talarico in November, or a weak nominee who jeopardizes everything we care about. I trust the Republican voters of Texas."

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Last week, Louisiana's sitting GOP Senator Bill Cassidy was defeated in a primary after Trump endorsed one of his opponents, and five of seven Indiana state senate Republicans lost races after refusing to back a state redistricting plan supported by the White House.

Trump has also called on Kentucky voters to oust conservative Republican Congressman Thomas Massie in today's primary election.