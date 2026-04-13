Trump Deletes AI Repost That Appeared to Portray Him Like Jesus, Won't Apologize to Pope

WHITE HOUSE - President Trump met with reporters Monday outside the Oval Office to address several topics, ranging from a controversial Truth Social post to the Pope and the conflict with Iran.

Trump spoke about the naval blockade to pressure Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, telling reporters that while peace negotiations are going well, he's standing firm on one specific demand.

"Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," he said.

Asked about his sharp criticism of Pope Leo on Truth Social after the pontiff took a stand against the war in Iran, Trump said he would not apologize to the Pope.

"Pope Leo said things that were wrong. He was very much against what I'm doing with regard to Iran. And you cannot have a nuclear Iran. And the Pope would not be happy with the results; hundreds of millions of people would be dead."

The first question to the president, however, dealt with a picture he posted on Truth Social portraying him as a Jesus-like figure. It caused quite a stir among conservative Christians, some of whom called it blasphemous and urged him to take it down, which he did. The president also gave his explanation.

"I thought it was me as a doctor," he said. "I make people better."

At the beginning of the press conference, Door Dasher Sharon Simmons of Little Rock, Arkansas, delivered an order of McDonalds to the president. Trump tipped her for the delivery and asked her if she was benefiting from his "no tax on tips" plan.

"I want to thank you for the no tax on tips. It has helped my family out immensely. And I definitely appreciate it," she said.

Sharon said the "no tax on tips" program comes at a very important time in her life. Her husband is battling cancer. The president encouraged her and told her he believes her husband will get better. And if he's feeling good, he would like them to join him at the White House for the UFC Freedom 250 fight being held here in June.



