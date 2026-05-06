Rubio Answers CBN News with a 1-Minute Master Class on His 'Deep Faith for God and Country'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio made headlines on Tuesday while declaring Operation Epic Fury is over in Iran, but he also gave an eloquent response when asked by CBN News about a deeper question – his hope for America.

During a press conference at the White House, CBN News White House Correspondent Kelly Wright began, "You've had a deep faith for God and country..."

Rubio quickly jumped in, saying, "I like this question... keep going."

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Wright continued, "I gotta ask you, what is your hope for America at a time such as this?"

Rubio responded, "My hope for America, let me deal with that. Look, I mean, my hope for America is what it's always been. I think it's the hope we all share. We want it to continue to be the place where anyone from anywhere can achieve anything — where you're not limited by the circumstances of your birth, the color of your skin, or your ethnicity."

"But frankly, it's a place where you are able to overcome challenges and achieve your full potential. I think that should be the goal of every country in the world, frankly."

"But I think in the U.S., we're not perfect. Our history is not one of perfection, but it's still better than anybody else's history."

"It is a unique and exceptional country. And as we come upon this 250-year anniversary, I think we have a lot to learn and be proud of in our history. It is one of perpetual and continuous improvement, where each generation has done its part to bring us closer to fulfilling the vision that the founders of this country had upon its founding," he concluded.

Secretary Rubio has been outspoken about his Christian faith for many years, describing himself on his X account as "Christian, Husband, Father, AMERICAN, SecStateUS."

When he was a U.S. senator, he posted daily scripture verses, and this Easter, he declared "He is risen" while posting a video on his personal account, preaching a powerful gospel message: