Prayers and Protests Outside High Court as 1.3M Protected Immigrants Face Uncertain Fate

The U.S. Supreme Court recently heard arguments in a case where the Trump administration wants to terminate Temporary Protected Status – or TPS – for nearly 350,000 Haitian nationals. That's led a number of faith leaders to stand in support of these immigrants, praying they'll be allowed to stay in America.

As justices reviewed the case, demonstrators gathered outside singing, praying, and listening to speeches in support of people from the 17 countries currently designated for Temporary Protected Status.



Mona Lisa Ferrari, a Haitian American in New York, works with immigrants and refugees designated as Temporary Protected Status. She said, "We are hoping today that the law would actually be in our favor, that the Constitution would be in our favor."



The Supreme Court decided to hear the case after lower courts blocked former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem from revoking the TPS protections. Those courts found the terminations to be racially discriminatory.



They cited, among other things, how 2024 Republican nominee Donald Trump pushed false claims that Haitians in Springfield, Ohio had eaten the cats and dogs of local residents.

Some residents of Ohio traveled to the Supreme Court to share their concerns and to show support for Haitian immigrants.

Ohio resident Yola Lamarre explains, "Springfield residents are actually going to City Hall and talking about the contributions of Haitians. The Governor of Ohio, Mike Dewine, has said it himself that if it wasn't for Haitians, we wouldn't see Springfield as a revitalized economy."



Throughout Springfield, faith leaders have held church services and social gatherings for Americans and Haitians to worship together and build bridges of unity.



Pastor Carl Ruby of Central Christian Church says, "For me, caring for immigrants and for refugees, it's not just an add-on to my faith, it's the center of my faith."



Cindy Lennon lives near Springfield, Ohio. She welcomes the Haitian migrants. "They've contributed, had jobs, are paying taxes, and just overall, are fairly, are very good citizens. And a group I have been involved with is called G92 – G is for Ger, which is a Hebrew word for stranger or immigrant, and it's mentioned 92 times in the Bible, and how God the Bible, Jesus tells us to be good to the immigrants."

Advocates and migrants remain concerned about a decision that would send people back to dangerous situations.



Mona Lisa Ferrari asks, "Is it safe to go back to Haiti? Absolutely, positively not."

A final decision is expected in late June or early July. It could affect nearly 1.3 million people living in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status from 17 different countries. If the Court sides with the administration, many of them could lose their protection and face the risk of deportation.