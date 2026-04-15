DOJ Report Exposes How Biden Admin Conspired with Pro-Abortion Groups to Target Pro-Lifers

The Department of Justice has released a report concluding that the Biden administration collaborated with pro-choice activists to disproportionately target pro-lifers using the FACE Act.

The DOJ confirms after reviewing 700,000 internal documents that "the Biden Justice Department weaponized federal law."

The report explains how prosecutors worked directly with pro-abortion groups to gather information on pro-life activists.

"The Biden DOJ closely collaborated with pro-abortion groups to track pro-life activists' First Amendment activity. Pro-abortion groups—especially the National Abortion Federation, Planned Parenthood, and Feminist Majority Foundation—capitalized on their relationship with the Biden DOJ to gain internal information and push targets for enforcement," the report reveals.

"These groups compiled evidence and dossiers that ultimately gave rise to search warrants and charges. The Biden DOJ affirmatively asked pro-abortion groups about pro-life individuals' travel and constitutionally protected advocacy."

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Current Assistant Attorney General Daniel Burrows said the information confirms that the Biden DOJ was used "as the enforcement arm of pro-abortion special interests."

In some cases, the Biden DOJ "knowingly withheld evidence," excluded jurors based on their religion, and "authorized aggressive arrest tactics instead of allowing pro-life defendants to self-surrender."

One of those cases was the notorious prosecution of pro-lifer Mark Houck, who was arrested at gunpoint in a terrifying pre-dawn raid on his home in front of his children after he had offered to self-surrender in the days before.

LATEST HERE: Pro-Lifer Who Was Arrested in Terrifying Home Raid Wins 7-Figure Settlement Against DOJ

The Biden DOJ also pursued harsher prison sentences for pro-life defendants – averaging 26.8 months for pro-lifers as opposed to 12.3 months for those accused of violently attacking pro-life groups and their facilities.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said, "No Department should conduct selective prosecution based on beliefs. The weaponization that happened under the Biden Administration will not happen again, as we restore integrity to our prosecutorial system."

SEE the full DOJ report, including over 800 pages of exhibits here: The Biden Administration's Weaponization of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrance Act