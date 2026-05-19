DOJ Creates $1.7B Fund to Compensate American Victims of Biden Admin Weaponization

A controversy is unfolding in Washington, D.C., over the announcement of a $1.7 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" by the Department of Justice.

The money would be used to compensate anyone found to be victims of unjust investigations and prosecutions by the Biden Justice Department.

A commission will evaluate the claims and the amount of compensation.

President Trump defends the fund as justice for victims of government harassment, while Democrats claim it's a slush fund to aid his allies.

"This is reimbursing people that were horribly treated, horribly treated. It's anti-weaponization. They've been weaponized. They've been, in some cases, imprisoned wrongly," the President said.

Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) said, "Trump pardoned violent insurrectionists who assaulted your capital to overturn your votes, and now he wants to give them your hard-earned tax dollars as a reward. Can you believe that?"

The Department of Justice agreed to establish the fund in a settlement with President Trump to drop his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over a leak of his tax returns.

Trump acknowledged it's unusual for a president to be involved in litigation against his own government.

