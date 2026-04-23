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Watch CBN's Classic Documentary, 'The Hope,' as Israel Celebrates Its Independence

CBN News
04-23-2026

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JERUSALEM, Israel – This week, Israelis celebrated their nation's 78th anniversary. As Israel marks this historic independence moment, CBN invites you to watch our classic documentary, The Hope: The Rebirth of Israel, which is available for viewing online.

The film takes viewers on a journey through the 50 years that preceded the founding of the modern State of Israel. The history unfolds through the eyes of some of Israel's visionaries and founders, including Theodore Herzl, Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, Chaim Weizmann, David Ben-Gurion, and Golda Meir.

The inspiring documentary also includes a feature on Sir Winston Churchill and his role in building the new Jewish state.

See the entire documentary HERE.

This "Independence Day" excerpt takes a close-up look at the little-known events that took place on the day the Jewish State of Israel was born -- May 14, 1948:

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About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines