Watch CBN's Classic Documentary, 'The Hope,' as Israel Celebrates Its Independence

JERUSALEM, Israel – This week, Israelis celebrated their nation's 78th anniversary. As Israel marks this historic independence moment, CBN invites you to watch our classic documentary, The Hope: The Rebirth of Israel, which is available for viewing online.

The film takes viewers on a journey through the 50 years that preceded the founding of the modern State of Israel. The history unfolds through the eyes of some of Israel's visionaries and founders, including Theodore Herzl, Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, Chaim Weizmann, David Ben-Gurion, and Golda Meir.

The inspiring documentary also includes a feature on Sir Winston Churchill and his role in building the new Jewish state.

See the entire documentary HERE.

This "Independence Day" excerpt takes a close-up look at the little-known events that took place on the day the Jewish State of Israel was born -- May 14, 1948:

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