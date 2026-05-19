Trump Presses 'Pause' on Attack against Iran, Keeps Military Plans in Place

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Trump pressed "pause" again on an expected attack against Iran after Gulf allies said a deal was now possible. He announced that the allies asked him to "hold off" on the attack planned for Tuesday.

"I've put it off for a little while," Trump explained. "Hopefully, maybe forever, but possibly for a little while, because we've had very big discussions with Iran, and we'll see what they amount to."

The president added, "I was asked by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, U.A.E., and some others if we could put it off for two or three days, a short period of time, because they think that they are getting very close to making a deal."

Trump first wrote about the decision in a post on Truth Social, and later elaborated at a press conference.

"And if we can do that, where there's no nuclear weapon going into the hands of Iran, I think, and if they're satisfied, we will be probably satisfied also," Trump stated. "We've informed Israel, we've informed other people in the Middle East that have been involved with us. And, you know, it's a very positive development, but we'll see whether or not it amounts to anything."

Trump noted that this time, the deal-making seems to be different. He had written earlier that, out of respect for the Gulf leaders, he had told U.S. military leaders that the planned attack would not take place. However, he "further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a large-scale assault on Iran, on a moment's notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached."

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The Tehran leadership reacted with a statement read on Iranian State Television that the commander of the joint military command, Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi had warned the U.S. and its allies.

He declared, "We will swiftly, decisively, and powerfully reject any aggression and re-aggression...Iran’s armed forces are more prepared and stronger than in the past. They have their hands on the trigger, and they will respond quickly, decisively, powerfully, and extensively to any renewed aggression."

Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with his Security Cabinet for the second straight day on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Tehran regime announced it has established a new body to govern the Strait of Hormuz. It cautioned that all ships would need its permission to cross and that the directive should be internationally acceptable.

"If Iran and Oman, as the two coastal countries bordering the Strait of Hormuz, establish internationally recognized mechanisms to ensure safe and secure passage through the Strait, and this will have costs, and it's internationally accepted (to collect fees)," said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei.

Israel's military began intercepting boats in the Mediterranean Sea on Monday, part of the latest flotilla bound for Gaza. More than 50 vessels left Turkey last week.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry released a short video showing activists safely on board an Israeli naval vessel, hugging and talking, after their Gaza-bound flotilla was intercepted.

The Foreign Ministry announced that, "So far, no aid has been found on their boats."