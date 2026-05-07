Trump 'Cautiously Optimistic' for Iran Deal, Delivers Ultimatum; Israel Targets Hezbollah in Strikes

The Sayyed al-Shuhadaa complex, where Hezbollah used to hold events and which was destroyed in a previous Israeli airstrike, is seen in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

JERUSALEM, Israel – The U.S. and Iran could be closing in on a deal to end the war as President Trump delivers another ultimatum. Israel has also delivered a major military strike against terrorism in Lebanon.

The world could learn in the coming hours if Iran agrees to end the war.

The president stated on Wednesday, "They want to make a deal. We've had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it's very possible that we'll make a deal."

Trump told Fox News that he's "cautiously optimistic" that U.S. and Iranian leaders could agree to a framework to surrender Tehran's uranium, lift U.S. sanctions, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, he also issued a one-week ultimatum, posting on X that "if they don't agree, the bombing starts."

He cautioned, "We've had some good talks before, as you know. And all of a sudden, the next day, they're like, they forgot what happened."

NBC News reported that Trump's sudden cancellation of an administration plan to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz came as a result of Saudi Arabia suspending U.S. military access in its country. According to the report, Trump angered and surprised some Gulf allies when he announced Project Freedom on social media.

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In Israel, as a new poll shows most citizens believe ending the war with Iran now contradicts their security interests, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country is in lock-step with U.S. efforts in the region.

Netanyahu convened his Security Cabinet late on Wednesday, announcing the first strike on Beirut in more than a month.

"We maintain continuous contact with our friends in the United States," Netanyahu declared. "I speak with President Trump almost on a daily basis."

The Israel Defense Forces reported that the strike eliminated the commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force, which the IDF says was behind the ongoing attacks in northern Israel.

"This is my instruction to the IDF and our security forces: Israel is stronger than ever. Iran and its proxies are weaker than ever," Netanyahu insisted.

Economically, the new developments out of the Middle East resulted in shrinking oil prices and a surging gap in the S & P 500 stocks.

The New York Times also reported that Iran is cutting their oil production due to shortages caused by the U.S. blockade.

In Iran, the regime carried out more executions. Two prisoners charged with being Israeli spies were hanged, and another was killed over the weekend. According to The Jerusalem Post, all three were forced to confess to crimes they didn't commit, including "espionage for the Zionist Regime."

The three shared stories of torture, and none of their families were notified despite an Iranian law that guarantees a final visit.