Rubio Mediates Historic Israel-Lebanon Summit as Trump Suggests New Round of Pakistan Talks Possible

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during diplomatic talks with ambassadors of Lebanon and Israel at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

JERUSALEM, Israel – A historic Washington summit between Israel and Lebanon ended with a look toward more talks in the future and a sense that the two countries want to work together to disarm Hezbollah and make peace. Meanwhile, President Trump indicated that there may soon be a new round of talks with Iran.

The Washington talks were mediated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The first round was held between Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter and Lebanon's Washington Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad.

Rubio suggested that the talks involve more than a ceasefire.

"This is about bringing a permanent end to twenty or thirty years of Hezbollah's influence in this part of the world. And, not just damage inflicted on Israel, (but) the damage that is inflicted on Lebanon," Rubio remarked. "We have to remember that the Lebanese people are victims of Hezbollah. The Lebanese people are victims of Iranian aggression. And this needs to stop."

Ambassador Leiter contends that Israel and the Lebanese government are on the same side of the equation.

"We are both united in liberating Lebanon from an occupation power dominated by Iran called Hezbollah," he said. "Lebanon is under their occupation, and we are suffering from their constant barrages of missiles and terror attacks trying to cross our border."

Leiter told reporters that the most important issue they discussed was the vision for the future.

"The long-term vision, where there will be a clearly delineated border between our countries, and where the only reason we will need to cross each other's territory will be in business suits to conduct business, or in bathing suits to go on vacation," he noted.

Israel made it clear that the security of Israelis is not up for negotiation, and Leiter believes the Lebanese government understands that.

"This was a victory for sanity, for responsibility, and for peace, because the head of Hezbollah warned the government of Lebanon yesterday not to participate in these talks. And the government of Joseph Aoun bravely said no to Hezbollah," Leiter observed. "And this is the beginning of a very strong and fortified, consistent battle against Hezbollah."

Hezbollah made its own statement by opening a round of rocket fire on Israel as the talks began. In a rare move, three Hezbollah terrorists laid down their weapons and surrendered to Israeli troops.

In a joint statement issued by the State Department after the talks, the U.S. expressed support for "the government of Lebanon's plans to restore the monopoly of force and to end Iran's overbearing influence.":

For its part, Beirut "underscores the principles of territorial integrity and full state sovereignty, while calling for a ceasefire and concrete measures to address and alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis that the country continues to endure as a result of the ongoing conflict."

The two countries have been at war since 1948. Lebanon was once the only Christian-majority country in the Middle East, yet it was overrun, first by Palestinian terrorists in 1970-71, and then a decade later by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

Before the talks, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said there are no major disputes between Lebanon and Israel.

He explained, "The problem for Israel's security is the problem for Lebanon's sovereignty: it's Hezbollah. It's the same problem. And this problem needs to be addressed in order to move to a different phase (that) we want to reach, of peace and normalization with the state of Lebanon."

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In the broader region, President Trump told The New York Post that talks between the U.S. and Iran could soon resume.

He suggested, "Something could be happening" over the next two days, and "we're more inclined to go (back to Pakistan)."

Pakistan is offering to host a new round of talks and is suggesting a 45-day extension of the current ceasefire, which is due to expire next week.

In Israel, as Israelis in the center and northern parts of the country try to return to normal life after weeks of rocket fire, one commentator on state-run Kan News remarked that no one knows if the ceasefire is permanent or temporary or whether the parties are just kicking the can down the road.