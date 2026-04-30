Life Is Good! Jewish Innovators Have Made Life Better

Why May 14 should become an annual Jewish Appreciation Day

ANALYSIS

At a time when antisemitism increasingly surfaces in public discourse, online spaces, and even institutions that should know better, it is worth pausing to recognize a simple, powerful truth: The world we live in — with its freedoms, innovations, and culture — has been profoundly shaped by Jewish contributions. If gratitude were more evenly distributed, May 14 — the anniversary of the founding of the modern State of Israel — might well be celebrated globally as Jewish Appreciation Day.

The Jewish story is one of resilience, intellectual rigor, and a relentless commitment to improving the human condition. Despite centuries of persecution, displacement, and violence, Jewish individuals and communities have repeatedly contributed ideas and achievements that benefit all of humanity.

Let's start with law and ethics. The concept that all people are equal before the law — central to America and all modern democracies — draws nearly exclusively from the Hebrew Bible. The idea that rulers, too, are subject to justice shaped Western legal systems. Moral philosophers like Baruch Spinoza challenged traditional authority ("divine right of kings") and laid the groundwork for Enlightenment ideals that underpin modern civil liberties.

In the realm of science and medicine, Jewish contributions are nothing short of staggering. Physicist Albert Einstein revolutionized our understanding of space, time, and energy, fundamentally changing physics and enabling technologies we rely on today. Jonas Salk developed the first effective polio vaccine, saving millions of lives. Paul Ehrlich pioneered immunology and chemotherapy. These are not niche contributions; they are historic, civilization-defining breakthroughs.

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During World War I, the Triple Entente (led by Britain) prevailed over the Triple Alliance (led by Germany, Austria, and Italy), thanks to British chemist Chaim Weizmann. His synthesis of acetone (enabling the production of ammunition) was not only a scientific accomplishment, but the military implications changed history. He would go on to become the first president of modern Israel.

In literature and the arts, Jewish voices have shaped modern storytelling and cultural identity. Franz Kafka explored alienation and bureaucracy in ways that still resonate deeply today. Conductor/composer Leonard Bernstein transformed classical music and musical theater. At most weddings, Felix Mendelssohn's "Wedding March in C Major" is played. Creating some of the most beloved films of all time, Steven Spielberg has brought stories to life onscreen at artistic levels without peer.

In the entertainment industry, Jewish creators have had an outsized impact. From stand-up comedy to Hollywood writing rooms, Jewish wit has enriched the lives of people everywhere. It has shaped the way people process hardship, identity, and everyday life. Jewish cultural influences foster empathy and connection across many human divides.

In pop music, Elvis, The Beach Boys, and The Beatles all had careers launched by Jews who helped craft their image and music, helping to propel them to stardom.

Achievements in technology and innovation remind us again to "thank a Jew." Jewish innovators were the early computing pioneers (and now the modern tech leaders), helping to build the digital world. Sergey Brin co-created one of the most influential companies in history, fundamentally changing how we access information. Israel itself — often called the "Start-Up Nation" — has become a global hub for cybersecurity, medical devices, and agricultural technology, benefiting countries far beyond its borders.

Consider the subject of human rights. Legal protection for human rights, now unquestioned in the civilized world, did not come out of thin air. Jewish history, marked by exile and persecution, has given rise to a deep cultural emphasis on justice and advocacy. Figures like Elie Wiesel bore witness to unimaginable horror while advocating for human dignity worldwide. Their work reminds us that memory and morality are inseparable.

The founding of the modern State of Israel on May 14, 1948, represents political and civilizational milestones, and (I believe) a massively significant spiritual one, as well. After nearly two thousand years of statelessness and after having been subjected to repeated attempts at eradication, the Jewish people reestablished sovereignty in their ancestral homeland. Historically, such a miracle is without parallel.

Democratic Israel has become a center of innovation and a crucial ally to nations throughout the world. Israeli contributions to medicine, agriculture, and disaster response have saved lives worldwide — often on behalf of recipients who do not even recognize them diplomatically.

Gratitude does not require ignoring complexity. Like any nation or people, Israel is not beyond criticism. But respectful criticism is not the same as hostility, and philosophical disagreement is not justification for hatred. Antisemitism undermines not just Jews but also jeopardizes any society that tolerates it.

Designating May 14 as Jewish Appreciation Day would be about acknowledging a historical fact: The contributions, innovations, and undeniable resilience of Jews have disproportionately enriched human civilization. This would also serve as a counterbalance to ignorance, reminding an often uninformed public of a certain ethnicity that has advanced science, defended rights, created beauty, and saved lives.

Gratitude encourages perspective, humility, and recognition of shared humanity. In an era when division is easy and outrage is cheap, taking a day to say a specifically intentioned "thank you" could be a meaningful (and morally correct) act.

Life is indeed good — and has been made better in countless ways because of Jewish contributions. Celebrating that truth is not just fair; it is necessary. And maybe even… courageous.

Dr. Alex McFarland is an apologetics evangelist who has spoken in hundreds of locations throughout the U.S. and internationally. He is heard live on "Exploring the Word," airing daily on 200+ radio stations across the country. "The Alex McFarland Show" airs weekly on NRBTV, providing Biblically faithful TV and discussion on current events affecting our nation. His newest book, "100 Bible Questions and Answers on Prophecy and the End Times," is available now.