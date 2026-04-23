Leavitt Says No Deadline on US Action, but Iran Regime Under Severe Economic Pressure for Deal

JERUSALEM, Israel – As tensions with Iran continue to simmer, the White House is sending mixed signals about a possible timeline for a deal, even as pressure mounts on Tehran from multiple fronts.

The war of words over Iran's future is unfolding, as questions remain about whether Tehran will return to the negotiating table.

President Donald Trump is reportedly pressing for a response to a proposed peace framework.

According to the White House, Iran is facing intense pressure as its government struggles under a severe economic strain. The Trump administration describes the regime as weakened and nearing financial collapse. Officials indicate that there may be a short window, possibly just days, to deliver a unified response to Trump's peace proposal.

The expectations include a halt to its nuclear ambitions, an end to support of terrorism, and a cessation of threats to key waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz. In return, the framework suggests the possibility of economic recovery and stability for the Iranian people, who have endured decades of hardship under the current regime.

The message being conveyed is that failure to reach an agreement could lead to severe consequences, and that continued delay tactics may only deepen Iran's crisis.

The administration maintains that despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, the pressure campaign remains firmly in place as it awaits Tehran's next move.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back on reports of a firm deadline.

"I know there's been some anonymous-sourced reporting that there was maybe a three-to-five-day deadline," She stated. "That is not true. The president has not set a deadline himself. Ultimately, he will decide the timetable."

The White House claims that a naval blockade aimed at Iranian ports is cutting deeply into the country's economy.

"But Operation Economic Fury continues," Leavitt insisted, "And the effective and successful naval blockade continues as well – of ships and vessels that are moving to and from Iranian ports. We are completely strangling their economy through this blockade. They're losing $500 million a day."

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In southern Lebanon, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah launched rockets at Israeli forces, violating a fragile ceasefire. The Israel Defense Forces responded, striking the launcher.

Also, Israeli troops, working in close coordination with the local Christian community in the southern Lebanese Village of Debel, replaced a statue of Jesus at a local church that had been damaged by an IDF soldier.

The IDF says that its Northern Command acted promptly after receiving reports of the incident, helping facilitate the restoration. Military officials stated that they are taking steps to stop similar incidents from happening again.