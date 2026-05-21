Israel's First-Ever Envoy to Christians Sees 'Special Relationship' for Nation as Guardian of Holy Sites

Julie Stahl
05-21-2026

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JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Ambassador George Deek was recently appointed as Israel’s first-ever special envoy to the Christian world. 

In an interview with CBN News after his appointment, Deek observed“I think that Israel, while it cherishes all faith and denominations, it has a special relationship with the Christian world because Christianity was born in this land and Israel is the guardian of the holy places for Christianity as well as for Judaism. So that gives us special meaning to that bond."

Deek, an Arab-Israeli Christian, was also the first Christian ever to become an ambassador for Israel when he was appointed in 2019 as the nation's ambassador to Azerbaijan, a Shi’ite Muslim country which shares an open border with Iran. Deek served in that post for more than five years. CBN News first interviewed him before that posting. 

As part of his new assignment, he wants to work together with the Christian world to “build partnerships” enabling Christians to come to Israel anytime, visit the holy places, and reconnect to their faith, to the scriptures through visiting the State of Israel.”

He also wants to work together "to show Israeli diversity and how the Christian population in Israel has been the only population in the Middle East that is growing in numbers, compared to the rest of the region, where they are declining.”

Click below to watch the full interview, where Deek discusses his time in Azerbaijan, recent anti-Christian incidents in Israel , how Israel deals with them, and growing global antisemitism.

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About The Author

Julie Stahl
Julie
Stahl

Julie Stahl is a correspondent for CBN News in the Middle East. A Hebrew speaker, she has been covering news in Israel fulltime for more than 20 years. Julie’s life as a journalist has been intertwined with CBN – first as a graduate student in Journalism; then as a journalist with Middle East Television (METV) when it was owned by CBN from 1989-91; and now with the Middle East Bureau of CBN News in Jerusalem since 2009. As a correspondent for CBN News, Julie has covered Israel’s wars with Gaza, rocket attacks on Israeli communities, stories on the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and