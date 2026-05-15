Israel to Sue NY Times, Accusing Paper of 'Hideous and Distorted Lies'

JERUSALEM, Israel – As Israel continues fighting wars on the battlefield, another battle is escalating in the media. It is now moving into the courtroom with one of America's most influential newspapers: The New York Times.

Israel's government says it plans to sue the Times. In a joint statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar condemned an opinion piece by columnist Nicholas Kristoff as "one of the most hideous and distorted lies ever published against the State of Israel in the modern press."

Kristoff alleged widespread abuse of Palestinian prisoners, including accusations of sexual violence involving specifically trained dogs. A spokesperson for the Times rejected Israel's accusations, calling the lawsuit "without merit" and "part of a well-worn political playbook."

The controversy is fueling outrage among pro-Israel advocates in the United States. Jayne Zirkle from #EndJewHatred declared, "We've seen this October 7th denialism from The New York Times before, and we are asking them tonight to retract, and we are demanding better honest journalism."

Demonstrators gathered outside The New York Times headquarters this week, accusing the paper of promoting false narratives about Israel.

Activist Zach Sage Fox claimed, "They are spreading blood libels that are truly unbelievable, to the point where they are scientifically impossible. Dogs do not rape people, but Hamas does."

Fox continued, "The New York Times was the paper of record that downplayed Hitler's propaganda. His murder of Jews in the 1930s, 40s, and 50s. And they are doing it again.”

Meanwhile, tens of thousands gathered in Jerusalem on Thursday for Jerusalem Day celebrations marking the city's reunification under Jewish control after the 1967 Six-Day War. Events included the annual flag march through the Old City, with security forces remaining on high alert amid fears of clashes.



PHOTO: Israelis wave a giant national flag during a march marking Jerusalem Day, celebrating the reunification of Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, next to the Western Wall, May 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Temple Mount on Thursday morning and delivered a bold declaration, stating, "This year, Ramadan was the quietest. It's thanks to deterrence, the Temple Mount is in our hands, the Temple Mount is ours.”

The Temple Mount remains one of the most contested religious sites in the world.

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Beyond Israel's borders, shifting alliances continue to emerge in the Persian Gulf. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that he secretly visited the United Arab Emirates during the war with Iran, calling it a "historic breakthrough."

U.A.E. officials denied the visit, saying ties under the Abraham Accords are handled transparently.

Meanwhile, in the Strait of Hormuz, British maritime authorities say a ship anchored off the U.A.E. coast was seized and diverted toward Iranian waters.

In another major development, reports indicate that Saudi Arabia joined strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq. Multiple sources say Saudi fighter jets targeted sites linked to drone and missile attacks against Gulf States.