Girls sing a song as they show the movement of missiles with their hands next to the portraits of the late Ayatollah Khamenei and his son, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Israel on High Alert as Trump Briefed on Iran Strike Options; Lawmakers Divided over Tehran Threat

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel is on high alert as officials prepare for the possibility that fighting with Iran could resume within days. In Washington, President Donald Trump is reviewing new military options, while signaling that Iran may still be open to a deal.

The Israel Defense Forces are increasing military readiness, while officials hold a series of high-level consultations as they monitor developments from the White House and Pentagon.

Trump is being briefed by U.S. CENTCOM Chief Adm. Brad Cooper on the potential military action.

Media reports indicate that the options include a "short and powerful" series of strikes aimed at pressuring in ongoing negotiations, as well as possible operations involving the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the flow of commercial shipping.

Officials are also considering Special Forces missions targeting Iran's enriched uranium supply.

The president insists that the Tehran regime is still seeking an agreement.

He stated, "I mean, Iran is dying to make a deal," and added, "But they've got to, they cannot be nuclear."

He continued, "They want to make a deal badly. We have a problem because nobody knows for sure who the leaders are. It's a little bit of a problem, you know? The leaders have been wiped out, along with their military."

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mujtaba Khamenei, in a statement read by a television anchor, responded by vowing to protect the country's nuclear and missile capabilities at the same time. Pakistani leaders say they continue to facilitate indirect talks between Washington and Tehran.

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On Capitol Hill, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth faced a second day of questioning from lawmakers over the administration's handling of the conflict and its legal authority to continue operations.

He responded, "Unfortunately, as I said yesterday, and I’ll say it again today, the biggest adversary we face at this point are the reckless naysayers and defeatist words of congressional Democrats and some Republicans. Defeatists from the cheap seats who, two months in, seek to undermine the incredible efforts that have been undertaken and the historic nature of taking on a 47-year threat.”

Hegseth also addressed the War Powers Act deadline, which requires congressional approval for military action beyond 60 days.

He explained, "We are in a ceasefire right now, which, in our understanding, means the 60-day clock pauses or stops in a ceasefire."

Congress remains divided on the issue. Some Republicans point to growing coordination between Iran, Russia, China, and North Korea as a rising threat. At the same time, Democrats question the broader impact of the conflict, including casualties and disruptions to key global shipping routes.