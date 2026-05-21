Calling Iran a 'Defeated Nation,' Trump Narrows Timeline for Tehran Regime Compliance

President Donald Trump speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Monday, May 18, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Trump has indicated that Iran may have just days remaining to strike a deal with the United States before the fighting in the Middle East resumes. Meanwhile, war continues between Hezbollah and Israel, as political uncertainty inside the country increases.

Speaking to reporters, Trump warned that the situation has reached a critical moment and could escalate rapidly if Tehran refuses to meet U.S. demands.

"It's right on the borderline," he stated. "Believe me, if we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly...it would have to be a complete, 100 percent, good answers, and if we do, we save a lot of time, energy, and lives."

The president added, "Could go very quickly, or a few days, it could be a few days. But it could go very quickly. Iran is a defeated nation."

Trump also dismissed reports of conflict between himself and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after reports surfaced of a heated phone call. He insisted that Netanyahu remains fully aligned with Washington's approach.

“He's fine. He'll do whatever I want him to do. He's a very good man. Don't forget, he was a wartime prime minister. And he's not treated right in Israel, in my opinion," the president said.

He also confirmed that the U.S. and Israel continue to coordinate closely on the Middle East conflict.

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In Lebanon, a new poll conducted by the International Information Company and first published by Al-Jadeed suggests that the majority of the population wants peace with Israel. According to the survey, majorities among the Druze and Christian communities support reaching a peace agreement, and support among Muslims was narrowly favorable, while overwhelming opposition remained among Shiite Muslims.

Although most supported a peace deal with Israel, 59 percent still oppose normalizing ties with Jerusalem. Even so, support for normalization is growing, rising from 13.2 percent to 41 percent since August, 2025.

The findings come as Israel continues striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon after accusing the terror group of repeated ceasefire violations. The Israel Defense Forces issued evacuation warnings for multiple villages before launching airstrikes.

Inside Israel, political uncertainty is growing after lawmakers voted unanimously in a preliminary reading to dissolve the Knesset, a move that could push national elections to an earlier date this year. Israeli law stipulates that elections must be held before October 27th.

The Knesset move comes as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sparked international criticism after posting a video of himself confronting detained Gaza flotilla activists at the port of Ashdod. Speaking in Hebrew, Ben-Gviir declared, "Welcome to Israel, we are the landlords."

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee joined the criticism, noting that nearly every senior Israeli official condemned what he called "a stupid stunt."

The incident prompted Italy and Spain to summon their ambassadors for reprimands, while Netanyahu publicly rebuked Ben-Gvir, saying the behavior did not reflect Israel's values.