US Supreme Court Takes New Step in Abortion Pill Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has extended its own deadline in a case that could limit the availability of the abortion drug, mifepristone.

On May 1st, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit temporarily blocked mail delivery of the abortion pill. Pro-abortion groups then asked the Supreme Court to intervene, and the high court issued a one-week hold that paused the Fifth Circuit's ruling.

Now Justice Samuel Alito has extended that delay until Thursday at 5 p.m. to allow the high court to consider its options.

The case challenges Biden administration rules that have allowed the drug to be given without an in-person doctor's visit, and even mailed to women in states that have abortion restrictions, bypassing their state laws.

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The fight over mifepristone isn't just a battle over abortion access. It's also about women's safety.

A shocking study released in 2025 found that mifepristone – long-touted by the FDA as "safe and effective" – is actually "far more dangerous" and puts women at significant risk of life-threatening complications.

The Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC) released that analysis of data from more than 865,000 women who were prescribed mifepristone and found that many of the participants had serious adverse side effects from the drug.

In nearly 11% of the cases, women experienced sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or other serious adverse events within 45 days of taking the drug.

And more than one in 20 women ended up undergoing secondary abortions after the abortion pills they initially ingested failed, according to the study. That's more than 5% of women who had to pursue a repeat abortion within 45 days of taking mifepristone.

A total of 45,498 women needed a second abortion after the pill failed to terminate the life in their womb fully. Of those women, 24,563 had to pursue a surgical abortion.

"In light of this research, we urge the FDA to reinstate earlier, stronger patient safety protocols and reconsider its approval of mifepristone altogether. Women deserve better than the abortion pill," urged the study's authors Ryan Anderson and Jamie Bryan Hall. "Simply stated, mifepristone, as used in real-world conditions, is not 'safe and effective.'"

Another study also found more than one in 10 women faced "serious adverse event(s) after taking mifepristone in 2023. That additional analysis, commissioned by the Foundation for the Restoration of America, revealed that about 11.2% of women suffered critical health complications, which could include hemorrhaging, the need for blood transfusions, emergency room visits, or sepsis.

* EXPOSED: Abortion Pill Causes Severe, Fatal Side Effects for Women - 'The FDA Has Failed Miserably.'

ABORTION PILL REVERSAL: