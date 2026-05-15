Nigerian Christians Endure New Atrocities, 7 Believers Beheaded by Boko Haram

Disturbing new reports are coming out of Nigeria, confirming that the Islamic jihad against Christians there is still ongoing, leading to the recent beheading of 7 followers of Jesus Christ.

Suleman Ayuba, an investigator for Truth Nigeria and a survivor of the conflict, confirms the atrocities to CBN News based on video evidence.

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Ayuba reports that seven Christians were recently beheaded by Islamic terrorists from Boko Haram, as the long-standing pattern of religious violence rages ahead.

He says tens of thousands of Christians have recently been displaced and have fled to Cameroon, while over 400 people have been abducted by the radical Islamic group. Its captives have historically faced inhumane conditions, including torture and starvation.

Ayuba says the ongoing targeting of Christians in Nigeria amounts to a systematic genocide. Recent evidence includes the destruction of over 100 churches and the specific targeting of Christian men and women in an ideological war aimed at eradicating Christianity in the region.

Meanwhile, another group of Nigerian Christians was recently massacred with machetes and guns in Nigeria's Middle Belt.

In that case, Islamic Fulani militias invaded yet another Christian district, murdering 11 peaceful civilians, including two pregnant women and a three-year-old boy, slashing some of the victims with machetes. Ten people survived with machete cuts and bullet wounds.

Truth Nigeria's Lawrence Zongo tells CBN News at least 2,000 Christians have been killed in this district alone since 2016.

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WARNING: This video contains disturbing images and noises

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