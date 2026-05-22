'Be His Witnesses': Annual GO Day Urges Believers to Share the Gospel

The mission of GO Day, an annual event on Pentecost Saturday, is calling believers worldwide to reach at least one person with the gospel.

"We celebrate His resurrection. We celebrate the victory over sin and death, but we forget about Pentecost and yet Pentecost is the time when He sent his Spirit, He empowers us to be His witnesses," GO Movement Executive Director and COO Dan Brokke told CBN News. "And so, what better time to not just celebrate, but to activate in our own lives and God's people all over the world to share Jesus with other people, to be witnesses for Him."

Brokke shared more about the heart of the movement.

"GO Movement really has at the heart of it the belief that everyone can reach someone, but together we can reach our world and every believer is called to be a witness," Brokke explained.

Believers are encouraged to adopt a simple three-point plan for family, friends and others which includes listening, sharing a personal testimony, and inviting the lost to enter into a relationship with Christ.

Brokke also said praying for something called B.O.B. is key.

"A friend on our team actually says, 'I pray for BOB every day.'" "And so BOB is a Burden for the lost, O is opportunities – look for open doors and opportunities – and three, pray for Boldness to just step into those conversations," Brokke said.

Meanwhile the group hopes believers share on Pentecost and beyond as they cultivate a lifestyle of evangelism.

"Jesus said to us that we are the light of the world. You don't turn on the light one day. It's every day. You turn on a light someplace. And so, where we go, I think we often forget that we are God's ambassadors."



