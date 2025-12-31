Support Grows for Imprisoned Korean Pastor After Son Speaks at AMFEST

Support is growing for a South Korean pastor whose imprisonment has raised renewed concerns about religious freedom in the country.

Hyun-bo Son, a Korean pastor known for his outspoken stance on biblical teachings, remains jailed on election law charges. His case gained fresh international attention recently after his son, Chance Son, spoke in Arizona at Turning Point USA's AMFEST, sharing his father's story with thousands of attendees.

Chance Son described the experience as "overwhelming," saying the response showed a rising awareness among American Christians about the stakes involved.

"Firstly, I would like to thank CBN News for covering my father's news when it was most needed," Son told CBN News in a Zoom interview. "That's when I believe a lot of Christians in the States especially started to pick up the news about my father's story. This is a great opportunity for Americans themselves to realize what's at stake and what we are to do as brothers and sisters in Christ."

Pastor Son's arrest has drawn scrutiny from faith leaders and advocacy groups who say his prosecution reflects increasing pressure on Christians who speak publicly about biblical values. In response, the organization Advocates for Faith and Freedom has launched a petition calling for a fair legal process in Pastor Son's case.

Support from Americans is also growing. That includes the late Charlie Kirk, who met Pastor Son in Seoul at a conference during Kirk's final international appearance. Son said, "My father was able to share what's happening in Korea, especially to the Christian leaders, including himself. And also the possibility that my father could get arrested. My father got arrested two days after he met Charlie."

"Charlie wanted a picture with my father because if my father got arrested, Charlie made sure that he will use his platform and his voice to let America know that this is happening in South Korea and this was important to him because it was an example of what will happen if we don't speak for biblical truth. And also that it can come to American doors, that we should be aware of it."

Although Kirk is gone, his vow to support Pastor Son was still fulfilled at AMFEST.

When asked how Christians around the world can pray, Chance Son emphasized both justice and perseverance.

"First, for my father's case, for fairness in the legal process," he said. "For my family and myself, for boldness and courage. And knowing that God has already won the battle—for faithfulness to keep fighting the fight with strength."

A final verdict in Pastor Hyun-bo Son's case is expected on January 30. While there is a possibility he could be released, his son warns that the pastor remains vulnerable to further detention, as he faces 16 ongoing lawsuits and the potential for additional charges.

As the case continues, supporters say it has become a clear reminder of growing concerns over religious freedom in South Korea and the need for Christians around the world to stay vigilant.