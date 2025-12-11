From Pulpit to Prison: S. Korean Crackdown on Pastor Could Muzzle Religious Expression

Pastor Hyun-bo Son's wife, children, and grandchildren eagerly waited for his first court hearing, nearly two months after his arrest in September. They were joined by elders and members of his church, hoping for a favorable outcome.

Authorities took him into custody, reportedly on minor election-law charges. They have kept him in jail, claiming he's a flight risk and could destroy evidence.

His legal counsel, Tae-Kyu Kim, says the charge of violating election law is minor. Plus, he argues Pastor Son had a right to interview a candidate during a church service, which didn't break the law.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

"He should be guaranteed by the freedom of speech and freedom of religion. It is a value for all human beings. And he should not be in jail while prosecution is in progress," Atty. Kim said.

Outside the courthouse, Christian supporters prayed and rallied during the hearing, demanding justice. They questioned the way that his case is being handled and wondered why he is not allowed to post bail.

Although video recording was prohibited inside the courtroom, CBN News witnessed what transpired.

It was an emotional moment for the family as Pastor Son was brought in. During the 30-minute session, he never once turned toward his family. His son, Young-kwan Son, believes his father could not bear being seen in prison clothes.

"It pains us to see my dad wearing prison clothes. The prosecution keeps delaying the submission of evidence, and this feels like it's going forever, as if the judge doesn't care at all," Young-Kwan Son commented.

Young-kwan Son believes there's a hidden agenda behind his father's prosecution. He points to how the pastor mobilized two million people to oppose the proposed Comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Law, which critics say could criminalize preaching against homosexuality and restrict religious speech.

He added, "My father is a pastor who stood against the gay rights act, including the gay agenda in the curriculum for children. I couldn't believe that he was in prison for that as a pastor."

Elders of Pastor Son's church, the Segero Church, even shaved their heads in solidarity.

Associate Pastor, Bok-Yeon Kim, testified, "We shaved our heads to show how serious we are in denouncing the unrighteousness and evil that are happening. Pastor Son prepared us for the possibility of his imprisonment. He told us not to be discouraged but to stay focused on sharing the gospel and keeping the faith. I pray that pastors in Korea will awaken and unite in proclaiming and standing for the truth."

At the second hearing on November 25, prosecutors requested a year in prison for Pastor Son — an unprecedented punishment for the charge. They claim he "influenced congregants and undermined election fairness."

Pastor Son responded, "As a pastor, I had no choice but to speak against the Superintendent of Education candidate who promoted the Comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Bill, and against President Lee Jae-Myung who vowed to appoint sexual minorities to 30% of government positions. My remarks were made during worship. If this trial restricts religious liberty and freedom of expression, it will be a great loss to this nation."

On December 2, Republic of Korea President Lee Jae-Myung ordered cabinet ministers to review the alleged separation of church and state violations, citing cases where religious foundations have intervened in politics. He is also considering disbanding such church foundations—moves that could further complicate Pastor Son's release.

For the Republic of Korea's allies—especially the United States—these developments raise serious concerns. The U.S.–ROK alliance is rooted not only in military cooperation but in shared democratic values, including freedom for faith communities to operate without fear of political retaliation.